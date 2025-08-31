What it means if you're forgetting people's names, according to a neurologist

You're introduced to someone and five minutes later, you can't remember their name. You greet an acquaintance at the supermarket and you're embarrassed to realise you just can't conjure up what they're called. Or you want to mention to a friend that you bumped into someone you both know, but you struggle to recall the name you just had on the tip of your tongue.

If these situations sound familiar, you're probably also wondering what's causing these memory lapses - and how concerned you should be. In most cases, occasional absent-mindedness is normal, caused by fatigue, nervousness or menopause-related brain fog, and doesn't necessarily mean there's a neurological problem. But when you start forgetting the names of close acquaintances more frequently, it's worth looking into.

"The process of incorporating new information into our memory is a complex mechanism involving several steps: the arrival of the information, its encoding, learning and finally its storage," explains Dr Rafael Villino, who is a specialist in the Department of Neurology at the Clinical University of Navarra. "When we meet someone for the first time, their name enters our short-term memory, which lasts only a few minutes. So it's normal to forget someone's name if we've only met them once."

The same principle doesn't apply to the names of people who are closer to us, however. "Frequent contact and interaction, and the emotional significance associated with it, help the encoding and storage process for long-term memory. So it isn't considered normal to have difficulty remembering the names of people you know."

Why do we especially forget names?

Remembering proper nouns is one of the cognitive functions most affected by memory failure, and there's a scientific explanation. "The brain regions responsible for the encoding and storage of memory are located in the temporal lobe, where part of the language circuit is also located," says Dr Villino. "In conditions like Alzheimer's disease, memory loss can affect these regions of the brain, making it more difficult to retrieve the names of people or objects."

Is memory loss always part of ageing?

While it can be disconcerting, memory loss can be a normal part of ageing, and doesn't necessarily lead to a dementia diagnosis. "Our maximum cognitive capacity is usually reached between 60 and 65 years old; from then on, it's normal to notice a certain decline," Dr Villino explains. When that forgetfulness starts to impact important or everyday details, and the affected person notices it - or those around them do - it can be an indication of more serious cognitive decline.

© Getty Images Our maximum cognitive capacity is usually reached between 60 and 65 years old, and from then on a decline in memory can be expected

"Cognitive impairment is a clinical diagnosis; it's confirmed by neuropsychological tests that demonstrate that the patient's memory failures exceed what would be expected for their age, sex and educational level. If you're worried about your memory lapses, or your family or others around you are concerned, it's advisable to consult a neurologist."

Dr Villino acknowledges that age is the main risk factor for diseases like Alzheimer's, but it's not the only one. "There are modifiable risk factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and uncontrolled vascular disease. Adopting healthy habits is the best form of prevention."

Lifestyle factors that affect memory

Lifestyle has a direct impact on our ability to remember. "Stress, multitasking or lack of sleep can negatively affect cognitive ability, although those factors are not direct causes of cognitive decline," explains Dr. Villino. "And your mood also influences the speed at which your brain can process information."

He adds: "When you multitask, you reduce the attention dedicated to each activity, making it more difficult for your brain to register information. Insomnia, meanwhile, can impair the brain's ability to eliminate substances that are related to cognitive decline. Maintaining good sleep hygiene is an effective preventive measure."

How to remember names better: Train your memory daily

Dr Villino recommends simple, everyday tasks and games to stimulate your memory. "Simple exercises like reading or pastimes such as crosswords and word searches are effective tools for cognitive stimulation and rehabilitation." Good daily habits like these help keep the brain active and may delay the onset of frequent lapses.

What we eat and drink also comes into play. Deficiencies in B vitamins and folate can lead to treatable cognitive decline. "Dehydration is not a direct cause, but it can worsen symptoms in patients with Alzheimer's disease," he explains. A healthy diet and proper hydration, especially in older people, are key factors to help keep your brain healthy and your memory intact.

© Getty Images Creating healthy habits now is the best preventative measure to keep your memory intact

Forgetting names: When to see a neurologist

Detecting a decline early can change the progression of the problem. "If someone or the members of their family are noticing progressive memory loss, that's a good enough reason to see a specialist," explains Dr Villino. "Other people noticing a change in your memory is an important warning sign."