Melissa McCarthy highlights staggering '75lbs' weight loss in figure-hugging dress

Melissa McCarthy showcased her slimmed-down physique in a stunning red gown after reportedly losing a whopping 75lbs.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram following her head-turning appearance at the Oscars on Sunday to share some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in her gorgeous red carpet dress.

Melissa's slimmer figure was clear to see as her ensemble highlighted her trim waist as she posed at home with her husband, Ben Falcone.

Looking more confident than ever, the Bridesmaids star beamed for the camera in her figure-hugging frock, which boasted dramatic pink puffed sleeves and a matching floor-sweeping train.

Her followers were blown away by her weight loss and many raced to compliment the actress, calling her "perfection", "iconic" and "gorgeous".

Melissa has admitted in the past that she has fallen victim to fad diets to slim down.

After she landed her role on Gilmore Girls, she confessed that she spent four months on a doctor-supervised all-liquid diet, which saw her lose 70lbs.

"I'd never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time," she previously said.

Her weight has fluctuated over the years since moving to Los Angeles, which is when she said gained 25lbs because she "stopped walking and ate [expletive] food."

"I've been every size in the world," she told Us Weekly.

"Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a six or an eight, I thought, 'Why aren't I a two or a four?’"

In 2017, she told Rolling Stone that she first started to worry about her weight when she was a teenager.

She said: "I thought I battled weight throughout high school, but I look back at pictures of me as a cheerleader, doing sprints, lifting weights, doing gymnastics, playing tennis, and while I wasn't reed-thin like some girls... I was a size six the entire time. So, what on earth was I freaking out about?"

She now appears to have found a balance and while she has upped her fitness regime, she admits that the secret to her new look is a healthier mindset.

"I finally said [to myself], 'Oh for God sakes, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings.

"I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything."

She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

