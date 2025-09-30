Oprah Winfrey highlights ever-shrinking physique as she embraces nature in new photo

Oprah Winfrey went back to nature to enjoy one of her favorite pasttimes recently — and she did it in style. The 71-year-old star look trimmer than ever as she ventured into the forest for a hike. In the snapshot shared on Instagram, Oprah — who has been on a weight loss journey — stood beneath the towering trees, with her walking sticks in hand. She wore casual, blue sweats and a belt bag which was pulled tight around her waist and highlighted her slimmed down physique.

The post on Oprah Daily was captioned "One of the deepest joys of @oprah's life is walking through a forest. “There’s something about the way the earth feels beneath my feet—the damp richness of soil, the soft cushion of moss, the crunch of leaves—that grounds me like nothing else. In those moments, I feel at one with Nature. Every breath of pine-scented air, every shaft of light streaming through the canopy, reminds me: This is home,” she says. She recently took a hike and had an aha moment in the middle of her walk."

© Instagram Oprah kept fit with a hike in the forest

© Getty Images Oprah has been open about using weight loss medication

Fans commented with heart emojis, mirrored her feelings on the great outdoors, and also told her she looked amazing. Oprah has been candid about her use of GLP-1 medications to lose weight. She opened up about going on the medication following a complex knee surgery in 2021, explaining that it cut out the food noise that she had been grappling with her whole life.

© Getty Images She looks and feels incredible

© AFP via Getty Images She's lost more than 50 pounds

"One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years, I thought that thin people had more willpower," Oprah admitted on her podcast. "They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip. And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1, that they're not even thinking about it. They're eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full." She's believed to have lost more than 50 pounds.

While she initially thought taking the medication was "the easy way out," she later realized: "The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she said. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."