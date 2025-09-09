Ozempic lawsuit: what the experts say about reported vision loss

Ozempic has been linked to several side effects including nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, breathing issues, swelling, sore throats, itchy skin and generally a feeling of malaise. However, while these side effects are widely known and generally manageable, another more serious side effect has come to light which has resulted in legal action.

Why are lawsuits being filed against Ozempic?

Recently in America more than 1,800 lawsuits have been filed against the makers of semaglutide, including Ozempic. They claim it can cause a rare condition called non arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or NAION, which is a sudden loss of blood supply to the optic nerve. It can leave people with permanent vision loss.

Can Ozempic cause vision loss? What experts say

There have been several studies conducted that have found that those taking semaglutide have an increased risk of developing NAION.

"The Harvard study suggested that those on semaglutide may face a much higher risk than those on other medications. Even if the condition itself is uncommon, the impact for the individuals affected is devastating as it can cause permanent loss of vision, " Professor Vinay Rane tells HELLO!

According to optometrist Vic El-Khoury recent links to NAION are difficult to confirm. but current research is divided and NAION itself is a rare optic nerve condition. Most Vision side effects of Ozempic are temporary and once the sugar levels stabilise vision clarity does as well.

"Ozempic, which is being used for Type 2 Diabetes, sometimes results in the rapid improvement of blood sugar levels, and in Diabetes, it's the quick change in sugar levels that can cause complications such as Diabetic Retinopathy, so the sudden improvement can have an initial decrease in vision due to fluid build up behind the retina," he tells HELLO!

"Some other effects of changes in blood sugar are changes to the natural lens in the eye, which over time develops cataracts. Diabetic patients are at higher risk of developing cataracts at an earlier age. So both the rapid change in sugar and their natural higher risk, means that vision can change over a short period of time," he adds.

What this lawsuit could mean for patients and the manufacturer

So does the lawsuit hold merit? Can Ozempic be attributed fully to NAOIN? According to our experts, the issue is more complex.

"The courts will decide if patients were properly warned, but the lesson for all of us is bigger. We live in a world where people want everything on demand and often chase quick results without fully weighing up or even knowing about the risks. Sometimes, even if we know the risks, we may feel that the risk is small and 'it won't happen to me'," Professor Vinay Rane adds.

"Diabetic patients are already at risk of vision changes and loss, I don't think Ozempic alone will be detrimental," Vic El-Khoury concludes.

Other reported side effects linked to Ozempic

Apart from vision loss, some users have experienced Ozempic mouth where their mouth is dry and swollen or Ozempic face where users experience rapid facial fat loss or Ozempic smell where you experience a dramatic shift in your sense of smell, Ozempic feet where you experience loss of fat or pain in your feet or even Ozempic vulva where loss of fat is experienced in the genital area causing sagging.

What to do If you’re concerned about Ozempic side effects

If you are concerned about side effects of semaglutide, contact your GP to discuss in detail. If you are currently taking semaglutide and are experiencing any side effects, always speak to your GP first hand.

Meet the experts

Vic El-Khoury is an Optometrist from Melbourne and runs his own private practice The Eye Lab.