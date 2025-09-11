Oprah Winfrey showcases her weight loss in waist-cinching outfit at New York Fashion Week

Oprah Winfrey recently stunned fans with her almost unrecognizable social media post, yet during her latest outing to a Ralph Lauren show at New York Fashion Week, all eyes were on the talk show host as she turned heads in a waist-cinching outfit that perfectly displayed her incredible weight loss. Dressed in a crisp white button-down blouse, Oprah brought a sense of classic refinement to the black carpet. The blouse featured delicate pleating along the chest and a subtle ruffled neckline, which framed her face beautifully and added a soft, feminine touch to the structured look.The blouse was tucked neatly into a pair of high-waisted black leather trousers, which highlighted her slimmed-down silhouette. The trousers, slightly voluminous in the legs, created a flattering contrast to the cinched waist, emphasizing her hourglass shape. The tailored leather added a sense of polish and strength to the ensemble, while still keeping the overall look understated and chic.

© Getty Images Oprah turned heads in a waist-cinching outfit

Oprah accessorized with a structured black handbag featuring wooden top handles, which added a touch of natural texture to the ensemble. She finished the look with black leather pointed-toe boots that extended the clean lines of her trousers. A pair of silver-rimmed glasses and statement drop earrings brought elegance and personality to the outfit, while soft makeup and voluminous waves in her hair completed the look with effortless poise.

In one of the photos, Oprah was joined by her longtime friend and television anchor Gayle King, who wore a form-fitting brown knit dress and carried a suede handbag. Oprah has been candid about her use of GLP-1 medications, with brands like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy growing in popularity in recent years. She opened up about going on the medication following a complex knee surgery in 2021, explaining that it cut out the food noise that she had been grappling with her whole life.

© Getty Images Oprah has been open about using weight loss medication

"One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years, I thought that thin people had more willpower," Oprah admitted on her podcast. "They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip. And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1, that they're not even thinking about it. They're eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full."

She also recalled how the tabloid media impacted her body image for years before she decided to turn to the medication for assistance. "Every week, [I was] exploited by the tabloids; anytime any comedian wanted to make fun or make a joke about it, they would make a joke about it," she said on the show. "And I accepted it because I thought I deserved it."

© Getty Images (L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King attend the Ralph Lauren show

While Oprah combines the medication with a healthy lifestyle and nutrient-rich diet, the TV personality has been open when it came to shedding the pounds with the help of medication.

"One of the things I carried so much shame for, and even when I first started hearing about the weight-loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt I've got to do this on my own because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out," she said on an Oprah Daily panel.

© AFP via Getty Images Oprah has lost substantial weight over the years

"There's a part of me that feels – like I think a lot of people feel with bariatric surgery – that I've got to do it the hard way, I've got to keep climbing the mountains, I've got to keep suffering, and I've got to do that because otherwise I somehow cheated myself." She decided to do away with the shame and speak to her doctors about using weight loss drugs to help reach her goal weight. "As a person who has been shamed for so many years [about my weight], I am just sick of it," she added.