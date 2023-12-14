Gayle King's weight loss secrets revealed as BFF Oprah Winfrey makes revelation about own transformation

Gayle King stepped out in support of her good friend, Oprah Winfrey, on Wednesday in the wake of her candid weight loss confession.

The CBS Mornings host was by the talk show host's side, at the unveiling of her portrait at the National Gallery in Washington where both women looked incredible.

Their joint appearance came in the wake of Oprah's revelation that she's used weight loss medication to help maintain her body transformation - despite initial denying this was the case.

But Oprah isn't the only one in her tight circle of friends who has undergone a wellness makeover, as Gayle famously lost weight too.

She dropped close to 30 pounds in 2016 by following in Oprah's footsteps and going on Weight Watchers and went from 184.5 pounds to 156.8 pounds.

While it's been a rollercoaster journey, at 68 years old Gayle looks and feels fabulous.

In fact, she recently showed off her bikini body with her annual Thanksgiving snapshot with her niece, Mekenzye Schwab, and fans were convinced she is aging in reverse.

© Getty Oprah and Gayle have both battled with their weight

So, how did Gayle lose her weight and how is she maintaining her fit physique? She spilled some of her secrets to Oprah when she told her that she works out for an hour, five to six times a week.

Gayle also ensures she mixes it up with cardio and strength workouts but can't stress more the importance of the latter.

© Getty Images Gayle in 2001

"Before I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio," she told her. "And I wasn't losing weight the way I'm losing now. Jim [her trainer] said to me that building up muscle really does burn calories faster. For me, that's been the case."

She's confessed it's been "a journey" and has been open about how she has struggled with her weight over the years. At one point she went on a strict diet, only eating soup so that she could fit into a dress for election coverage night.

But now, she realizes maintaining a health and active lifestyle is the way forward. Not that she enjoys exercising, even if she does favor the results.

"I'm not saying I like working out," she told Elle. "I'm just saying I do it. I do the treadmill, I do the elliptical and I do weights. But I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Oh, my God, I love it.'"

© Getty Images Oprah and Gayle show off their glamorous looks on the red carpet

As for her diet, she's careful but doesn't believe in denying herself, telling Oprah: "Some people don't eat pasta or bread or sweets ever. I love those foods too much. So for the most part, I eat healthy, but if I go to a party or on vacation, I'm going to enjoy it; then I work extra hard to get back to where I was."

