The Rock's 'sinewy' physique and weight loss explained - see before and after photos

© Getty Training as an MMA star is a different level

"Dwayne Johnson’s approach to diet and training shows just how tightly performance and physique are linked and adaptable. We are used to seeing him at his absolute biggest fort Hollywood Movies, fuelled by heavy lifting and his high-calorie diet. Fighters in MMA, however, have to take the opposite approach, and Dwayne has had to adopt this new style for his latest movie. The workload is still training at the same intense regimen - but includes sparring, grappling, weight lifting, and metabolic conditioning - but with the added pressure of 'cutting down' to make a set scale weight," personal trainer Nicole Chapman tells HELLO!.

"This usually means hyper focus on diet with carb cycling, cutting to low calories, and in the final stretch stripping water and sodium to make the number on the scale. I would imagine this is the principle Dwayne has applied to achieve his chiselled new physique. For martial artists, the goal isn’t a 'look' but the ability to perform at their best in power, endurance, agility, and speed after weeks of depletion. It’s not for the faint-hearted, but if Johnson ever had to adopt the same methods to 'achieve his look', there’s nothing to suggest his version of extreme discipline would be any less damaging."