The Rock's decadent 'cheat meals' are big enough to feed a family The Rock often shows off his pre- and post-workout meals

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is no stranger to gruelling gym workouts and healthy diets – just look at his toned physique and muscle definition for proof.

Just like everyone else, Dwayne occasionally relaxes his diet and allows himself some treats - and boy does he make the most of it!

The Ballers star's motto is: "Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself," and that's exactly what he does when he's at home with wife Lauren Hashian and their two daughters Jasmine, five, and Tiana, two.

It has been reported that some of his dishes contain 6,000 calories, with foods ranging from giant pancake towers to a sushi table that could feed a family – providing him with plenty of energy to get back to the weights.

Take a look at the food Dwayne eats to help fuel his fitness sessions…

The Rock doesn't do anything by halves, including his fast food order! His feast included two loaded bacon double cheeseburgers, double fries and a side of ketchup and ranch dressing – all washed down with tequila from his own brand, Teremana.

How tasty does this dessert look? Dwayne feasted on a whole homemade apple cobbler served with two tubs of ice cream – chocolate gooey brownie and double fold vanilla.

Belgian waffles won't look the same again after you've caught sight of the Fast and Furious actor's version. "Midweek breakfast cheat meal of waffles, bananas and peanut butter. This one timer gives me a small boost of carbs, sugar and fat - if you can find consistency with your training and diet - meals like this go a long way as your muscles, body and cognition absorb it all to keep us operating at that optimal level," he wrote.

Can't choose just one breakfast? Dwayne has been known to pick several, including this one that features cream of rice with honey, a bagel, eggs and seasoned buffalo, which he ate as a "Sunday morning (pre leg workout) breakfast."

We've all heard of French toast, but now Dwayne has revealed his own boozy recipe called "Rock Toast." It is made up of a four-inch slice of brioche French toast, peanut butter, coconut syrup with Teremana, whipped cream and roasted coconut chips soaked in more tequila.

After a plate full of salmon and avocado sushi, the doting dad finished off his meal with two giant chocolate chip cookies the size of the plate – yum!

Another of the Jumanji star's signature recipes is double dough pizzas. He explained on Instagram: "Where I have the pizza maker literally use two doughs to make one pie - highly recommend you give it a try. Cheese and Hawaiian."

Even something as simple as spaghetti bolognese can be turned into a decadent meal when The Rock increases the portion size!

