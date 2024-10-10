Harrison Ford's painfully altered appearance revealed with nod to son Ben's future

Harrison Ford has worn many different hats during his illustrious career, although as it turns out, he started off his professional life with a very different one — a chef's hat!

The 82-year-old screen icon made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week to discuss his upcoming appearance in season two of Shrinking and looking back on his life and career.

Jimmy joked that they'd be making pasta later on the show and bemoaned the fact that the actor wouldn't be around for it, and asked him about his skills in the kitchen, which Ford admitted to.

"Currently, at the moment, I'm not in the restaurant business, which is an advantage," he stated up top, to which Jimmy added that his oldest son, Ben Ford, 58, is in fact actually a professional chef. Ben is a chef, author and the proprietor of Ford's Filling Station.

They acknowledged that being in the food and hospitality industry is a tough job, with the actor adding: "I have tremendous respect for the people that do it, and they work really, really hard."

Although, Ford then revealed that, just like Ben, he was briefly also a cook, "for relatively short periods of time, until they found out about me and fired me."

He shared that his first job was actually cooking at a hospital, adding: "I don't know what I told them, but they gave me a knife and a bunch of carrots," then showing the host the tip of his finger and saying he "cut this part" of it off "within minutes."

"But the 'sew your finger back on department' was right down the hall…and right after that was where they fire you," he continued, and Jimmy joked: "You gave your fingertip for those people and they let you go!"

The late night host could sympathize, though, revealing that he cut off two of his own fingertips while cooking, although did not go to the hospital like the Indiana Jones actor did.

Ford then shared more of his exploits as a chef, saying that while he never worked at a restaurant, he did work on a yacht and was responsible for "feeding people…far beyond my means at the time."

"I was working on a yacht that was owned by the youngest bank president in Chicago at the time," he continued. "He was a nice guy, but he didn't know much about cooking."

"He was heir to the Swift meat packing [business]. So all I had to do was buy really expensive beef…anybody can do that."

Ford is a father-of-five, with Ben being his oldest. He welcomed Ben and his younger brother Willard Ford, now 55, with first wife Mary Marquardt. He then married Melissa Mathison and welcomed two more kids, son Malcolm Ford, 37, and daughter Georgia Ford, 34.

He is now married to actress Calista Flockhart, and serves as the father to her son Liam, 23. Calista adopted Liam, who was born in 2001, and Ford later adopted him after marrying the Feud star.