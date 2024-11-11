Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their third child together - and the name is adorable

Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, are celebrating the arrival of their third child, a baby boy named Ford Fitzgerald Pratt.

The proud parents announced the joyful news on Monday, revealing that Katherine gave birth on November 8. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Pratt," the couple shared on social media. "Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

For Chris, 45, and Katherine, 34, little Ford joins a growing family, which includes daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2. Chris is also a proud dad to his 12-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. The couple had kept Ford’s gender a surprise until the birth, choosing to wait until the big day to find out.

In an interview on Today just last month, Chris admitted they hadn’t found out the gender, saying, "We don’t know. I’ve got my son Jack and then the two girls, so we don’t know. We wait.” The actor then hinted with a smile, "I have a feeling. I have an intuition, but I won’t say what it is now in case I’m wrong, and that child sees this one day."

Throughout her pregnancy, Katherine has shared glimpses of her journey with fans, including charming photos that showcased her growing bump. In July, the author and mom of three was spotted in pink gingham overalls, radiating happiness as she prepared for her newest arrival. The couple were even seen on a walk together in Los Angeles last week, with Katherine in a fitted black bodysuit proudly displaying her baby bump.

Earlier this year, Chris opened up about fatherhood and the distinct personalities of his children. Speaking to E! News, he shared, "I hate to make generalizations based on gender, but in my experience, girls are more emotional. They’ve got me wrapped around their finger. It’s wild." He added, "Both my son and daughters are cuddly and snuggly, but my girls don’t like to roughhouse as much. I’ll hit them with a pillow and they’ll go, "Daddy, that hurt my feelings." They prefer stories to wrestling."

Chris also praised his daughters’ knack for organization, crediting Katherine's influence. "They take after their mother, who is incredibly organized,” he said. “But even the differences between my two daughters just go to show that every child is a little bit different."

Known for his demanding schedule, Chris recently shared why he values voice acting roles, like his upcoming work in The Garfield Movie. "It works nicely to have a job that allows me to put my kids to bed at night and be present," he explained. "Taking on voice work means I don’t have to be on the road."

Chris and Katherine’s romance began in 2018, and after a whirlwind courtship, they married in June 2019. Their family grew with the births of Lyla in 2020 and Eloise in 2022. Before Katherine, Chris was married to Mom actress Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018, with whom he shares his firstborn, Jack.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has faced occasional scrutiny regarding his relationship with Anna, particularly after he praised Katherine for giving him "a beautiful, healthy daughter” following Eloise’s birth. Some fans perceived this comment as a slight toward Anna, as Jack was born prematurely and has faced health challenges.

Chris later expressed regret about the backlash, sharing how deeply it affected him. "That is f***ed up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone,” he said, candidly acknowledging the impact of his words.

Katherine, meanwhile, has been vocal about her experiences balancing motherhood and her career. At a luncheon last year, she expressed the importance of seeking support as a mother.

"I’m a big believer in saying, 'I can’t do it all on my own,’" she said, adding that she leans on her mom, sister, and friends. "I want to be honest and transparent, like,'‘I can’t make this today. My kid’s sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.'" Katherine encouraged other mothers to embrace asking for help, saying, "You don’t have to do it all. You can lean on people, and that’s okay."