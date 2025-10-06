The 'classic' mid-week meal hack loved by Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks has revealed the one "classic" weekly meal that he cooks for his family. Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the release of his new Channel 4 documentary, Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill, which follows the fitness coach as he creates the UK's most dangerous health bar, Joe revealed that he batch-cooks family meals that can last for a few days and said a "classic" he makes on a weekly basis is bolognese.

"I'm really into batch-cooked meals," said Joe. "So I make a lot of bolognese, I make a lot of chillies and curries and things that will sit in the fridge for a couple of days. I'd say a classic weekly thing is some sort of bolognese mixed with a pasta. It might be a pasta bake, or over some spaghetti. But I think that's a classic, you've got protein in there, healthy fats from things like the oil, and the beef mince and then you've got carbohydrates," explained The Body Coach, who shares four children with his wife Rosie. He added: "So that's a good family meal and it fills you up. You're not thinking about food ten minutes later."

© Matthew McQuillan / Channel 4 Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill airs on Monday night

What is Joe Wicks's new documentary?

Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill, which airs on Monday, 6 October at 8pm on Channel 4, follows Joe Wicks and Professor Chris van Tulleken as they plan to expose the truth of ultra-processed food by carrying out a highly provocative stunt, designed to convince the government to change food laws.

In the film, Joe launches his KILLER snack bar to the general public and media, with ingredients linked to "cancer, diarrhoea, stroke and early death", all of which are entirely legal in the UK and commonly found in other products.

WATCH: The trailer for Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill

Speaking about the documentary, Joe said: "With the documentary, I'm not trying to sort of demonise foods and say we shouldn't ever eat these and stop selling them. It's just not realistic. But I am trying to encourage you to think differently, to look at the back of the packaging and to really have the truth.

© Dave Benett Joe says prepping your own meals is important

"It's about the truth of the ingredients, the added fat, sugar and salt, and all these additives and chemicals that do affect our gut, do affect our focus, our behaviour, our mental health, all these things that we probably have not thought about before because it's so common and normalised," he continued. "But I do think, ultimately, the only solution is to cook more food. Prep your own meals so you don't have to rely on these foods, and you're out and about every day. I mean, that is the number one tip."

Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill airs on Monday, 6 October on Channel 4 at 8pm.