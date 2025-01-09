Inside Joe Wicks' astonishing net worth – how the Body Coach made his millions

Joe Wicks made an appearance as a 'guest Dragon' on Thursday's edition of Dragons' Den, seeing him with fellow businesspeople like Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

Joe is best known as The Body Coach with his HIIT workouts reaching millions across social media platforms. The star's business is currently at its healthiest and the star has worked from the ground up to establish himself as one of Britain's leading fitness entrepreneurs. Reflecting on his early days, he explained: "I'd cycle 40 minutes to Richmond really early in the morning and set up all my equipment but no one would turn up. I found that whole period really challenging."

© BBC/Simon Pantling Joe was a guest dragon on Dragons' Den

Today the 39-year-old has a net worth of over £50million and owns properties on both sides of the Atlantic. Here's how the Body Coach amassed his incredible fortune…

Net worth

Joe has amassed a fortune of £55million over the years, most of which has come from his business dealings. Much of this money has come through his Body Coach brand, which has been incorporated with his nutrition plans in Joe Wicks Ltd.

These have reportedly earned the star over £24million, while the Sun reports that recent financial figures from the star's businesses has seen him earning a profit of £6.8million.

On top of this, the star launched a fitness app, with an annual subscription fee of £69.99 and over 130,000 paid the fee back in 2020.

It's not just his fitness brand that earns him money, as the fitness guru boasts over 2.7million subscribers on YouTube with the monetised account bringing in a pretty penny.

© Dave Benett Joe's fitness empire has earned him millions

Alongside this, Joe has published 12 books, including his popular Lean in 15 series; the original book sold over 77,000 copies in its first week.

Business career

Joe took out a loan from his dad in order to launch his original business and in the early days he admitted that he feared being unable to pay back the money.

"I wasn't depressed but when I think back I get emotional because I feel proud I kept going when lots of people wouldn't," he admitted. "I'd borrowed off my dad to do my personal-training course and thought I was never going to be able to pay him back."

© BBC The star admitted his business career was "accidental"

Speaking to the Times about joining the show, Joe said: "I would never have sat at home thinking I'm going to go on Dragons' Den, but they reached out. I was quite nervous. The other dragons were lovely, but I don't feel like a businessman."

He added: "I never had ambition to build a company. So when I sit in there with those others that have got multimillion-pound businesses and loads of experience, I don't feel qualified."

Charity work

Alongside his businesses, Joe has also been an incredibly successful charity campaigner. During the coronavirus pandemic, the fitness enthusiast launched his 'PE with Joe' video series, which helped to raise £580,000 for NHS charities.

© Getty Images Joe has given an MBE for his charity work

The star also took part in a 24-hour fitness challenge in order to raise money for Children In Need, with the star managing to secure over £2million worth of donations.