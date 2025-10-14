Your cardio age is tied to how long you'll live – here's how to measure (and improve) it

While we can be prone to fixating on the number of candles on the birthday cake or wrinkles on our faces as we get older, inside our bodies, there can be a whole other ageing process going on that we're not aware of. Doctors have discovered that parts of our body can age at completely different rates, with some areas declining dangerously earlier than they should. One area that is particularly susceptible to premature ageing in menopausal women is our heart. According to the British Heart Foundation, "As a woman, your hormones might give you some protection from developing coronary heart disease in your pre-menopause years. But after menopause, your risk rises and continues to rise as you get older." As with most things, prevention is better than cure, so discovering these issues earlier rather than later can potentially give you precious time to take action and reverse any adverse outcomes.

© Getty Images Looking after our health in midlife is crucial

Knowing your cardio age

This is the reason that medical longevity expert Dr. Harpal Bains is passionate about checking our cardio age - our cardiovascular system that is central to heart health. If we want to live healthily for longer, taking a simple test to find out the difference between our cardio age and our real age could make all the difference.

"Cardio age testing is not yet standard in the UK, but it should be," says Dr. Harpal. "Compared to more general biological age tests, your cardio age is a more actionable, real-time measure of longevity risk and brings something more specific and arguably, more urgent, to the table. Many of the most predictive signs of ageing show up in the cardiovascular system and most adults will face some sort of cardiovascular-related disease or decline."

© Getty Images Our heart health impacts our cardio age

Figures released by the British Heart Foundation state that coronary heart disease, the main cause of heart attacks, kills more than twice the number of women as breast cancer in the UK every year and in 2019 was the single biggest killer worldwide. Each year, more than 30,000 women are admitted to hospital in the UK due to a heart attack. Sadly, the BHF says research suggests that survival rates are lower for women than men. However, by taking a cardio age test and being aware of any potential risks, there are lifestyle changes we can make to try and reverse this outcome.

Tackle your menopause holistically HELLO! has teamed up with women's health and fitness experts Move The Gap to signpost four key areas of lifestyle medicine that could help you to navigate the menopause minefield: heart health, mobility, muscle and bone strength, and cognitive health. Over the next four weeks, Move The Gap's co-founders, including personal trainer and regular guest on ITV's Lorraine, Shakira Akabusi, Owning Your Menopause author and founder Kate Rowe-Ham, former Gladiator and GB Olympian Jenny Stout, and health and mobility expert Monika Akabusi, will offer expert advice on each area – and you can sign up to receive the free and exclusive series by clicking on the button below. SIGN UP FOR FREE HERE

How to test your cardio age

Dr. Harpal has introduced a testing device in her London clinic, which sees the blood pressure of each arm and leg tested, measuring the pulse wave velocity points from A to B. Used in conjunction with a 'deep dive' into blood testing, she says, "It is a useful screening tool before it comes to being seen by a cardiologist."

If you would rather have the convenience of your own home, Pharmacy2U can send a digital heart health kit in the post. With just a quick blood swab, it can reveal your heart age, risk scores, and key heart health results in 10 minutes. If you are looking at the risky side of normal, you are provided with a personalised lifestyle programme over email with tips on nutrition, exercise and a call with a pharmacist, all of which have been proven to help transform some people's scores in as little as eight weeks.

Reducing your cardio age

Knowing the causes of heart disease can help us take action and reduce its impact. The British Heart Foundation says the main areas we need to focus on and change to for a healthy impact are:

Reducing high blood pressure

Reducing high cholesterol

Quitting smoking

Losing weight if we are overweight

Increasing physical activity

On the topic of physical activity, watch the video below for simple moves to improve your heart health…