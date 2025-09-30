Everything you need to know about WeightWatchers for Menopause

We’ve all heard of WeightWatchers. The doctor-recommended weight loss programme has millions of members, and is designed to help you build healthy habits that lead to fat loss. Founded in 1963, its current format draws upon advanced nutrition and behavioural science to curate uber-personalised diet plans, factoring in data like added sugars, fiber and unsaturated fats.

The latest brainchild from the brand is WeightWatchers for Menopause – a holistic support system created by doctors and women’s health experts. It’s still the iconic weight loss programme, just with more targeted guidance for women navigating perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause.

Weight gain during menopause is primarily driven by hormonal changes, particularly the decline in estrogen. This reduction impacts how the body stores fat, regulates metabolism and controls appetite, which can lead to weight gain.

Combined with age-related muscle loss and the sleep disturbances that come part and parcel with menopausal symptoms, weight management can become more challenging in midlife even when we haven’t changed our lifestyle habits.

What’s included in WeightWatchers for Menopause?

Nutrition guidance tailored for menopause

Science-backed tips for hormone-related symptom management

Workshops (in-person and virtual) and exclusive content in the WW app

Community support through unlimited access to expert-led sessions

Fitness videos led by personal trainers that you can follow at home

Now available in the UK, WeightWatchers for Menopause is a multitasking platform. It’s designed to elevate your health by addressing menopausal weight gain and other hormone-related symptoms, as well as offering access to a community of other women experiencing the same things as you.

How to join WeightWatchers for Menopause

The premise of WeightWatchers is that you don’t have to go through weight loss alone – after all, it can be an isolating journey. The brand’s new menopause-focused programme leans into that same philosophy by specifically supporting women through hormonal transitions.

You can join online by completing a quiz about your symptoms and journey so far. Once you’re officially a member, you have the option to attend WeightWatchers Workshops in person, as well as menopause-focused virtual workshops led by menopause-trained coaches. In these virtual sessions, you’ll receive expert nutritional advice for your specific stage of menopause and honest advice about symptoms.

What are women saying about WeightWatchers for Menopause

One member named Kimberly, who has lost 50lb on the programme, reviewed: “I had night sweats, I had brain fog, I had heart palpitations. All of these were my symptoms when I was considered to be in perimenopause, and they have all improved because of WeightWatchers. I feel like finally, someone gets it.”

Another member named Kimmi, who has lost 56lb, said: “I didn’t understand that the things that I was going through were related to menopause and I really suffered alone. Even when I would talk to my doctor, it seemed like they weren’t really hearing me.”

