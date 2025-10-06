Dick Van Dyke leads surprise sing-along ahead of 100th birthday

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke has led a sing-along for a young fan at a charity event raising funds to benefit The Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the Dick Van Dyke Museum, which is currently in development. The 99-year-old actor and his wife, Arlene Silver, hosted the Vandy High Tea charity event on Sunday, October 5. The event was held at Vandy Manor, the couple's home in Malibu, California. During the event, Dick led a sing-along for a young fan, Tristian, who was celebrating his 6th birthday, according to People.

The young fan and his mom had traveled from Connecticut to see Dick in person, and Tristan held on to Bert and Mary Poppins dolls during the gathering. Alongside singing "Happy Birthday," Dick also performed "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Supervalafragelisticexpialidocious," as well as the theme from The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Despite the fact that he’s turning 100 on December 13, Dick shows no signs of slowing down, and has been spotted at the gym in Malibu. Singer Rick Springfield took to Instagram in September 2025 revealing that he had bumped into Dick while visiting the gym. He shared a photo featuring himself and Dick, who appears to be giving a playful grimace to the camera, sitting on a gym machine while holding on to his cane, with Rick kneeling next to him, similarly flexing his muscles.

"Filming an episode of Men's Health and I went to the gym and who should be there but 99 year-old Dick Van Dyke working out on every machine," the "Jesse's Girl" singer wrote in his caption, also noting: "Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being. I thought I was doing well at 76, but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left! Amazing!"

The Mary Poppins actor is still actively working, as well as making occasional public appearances. The beloved entertainer has spoken candidly about how frequent work-outs are an essential part of his health routine.

Though Dick appears to be in good spirits of late, in June this year his wife Arlene Silver did get candid about him having some good days and bad days after he had to miss a scheduled appearance for his Vandy Camp event at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High.

"When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days… and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here," the make-up artist shared at the time.

Still, speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year about what his "secret" to a long and healthy life might be, Dick admitted: "I've often tried to think what did I do to live this long and I can't figure out," though he did note: "The only thing is I've always exercised. [My wife and I] still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I believe that's the secret."