Dick Van Dyke discusses his surprising routine at 98 and opens up about battle with alcoholism

Dick Van Dyke is one of the most energetic and enthusiastic entertainers in Hollywood, remaining as spry as ever at the age of 98. Although that doesn't come without its pitfalls.

The screen and stage icon spoke with The Hollywood Reporter's podcast Awards Chatter recently about embracing his golden years while still being a working actor.

Van Dyke recently made history by becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner for his guest turn in Days Of Our Lives, and he's not looking at stopping anytime soon.

He was asked on the podcast what he considered to be the "best part and the worst part" of living as long as he had, to which he replied: "Losing friends, for one thing, almost everybody's gone."

"Short term memory gets to be a real problem," he added, although brought some levity to the situation by joking: "I remember what I did when I was 15, but I can't remember what I had for breakfast."

Van Dyke also reminisced about his days as a performer, pointing out that because of his age, he wasn't able to run around and, more specifically, dance the way he so memorably could. "I was a very fast runner, I was Olympic [level] almost." He quipped that he might've even taken up a more athletic pursuit if he "hadn't turned to show business."

The conversation did turn, though, to how he did actually keep himself so fit at his age, elaborating on his love for swimming and working out, with his wife Arlene Silver, 52, chiming in that they went to the gym three times a week. "And I'll be going to the pool as soon as this is over!"

The Disney legend also spoke candidly about his past battle with alcoholism while filming The Dick Van Dyke Show, musing that he wasn't quite sure what caused him to take up drinking more during that time.

"In high school, I hung around with some guys who smoked, I didn't. But they finally got me to take one and in no time [it took], so I have to be careful," he added. Van Dyke did positively speak about the positive reception to his dramatized special about the dangers of alcoholism he was part of in 1974, two years after giving up drinking.

He also explained that, despite murmurs of retirement, he was actually working on a new project, a possible one man show. "Well, I decided over all the years I've been in the business I've got a million stories."

In a previous interview with Forbes, the Mary Poppins star credited his healthy lifestyle to his wife of over a decade. "It's getting more important," he remarked on fitness at his age.

"I'm only about five months from 99, so I find it the legs — I would tell everybody who's getting old — get your legs together. If you're going to get around, you're alright, and that's what I'm working on."

While emphasizing the importance of "keeping moving" when it came to outlasting his peers, he continued: "My mother lived within months of 96 – everyone else went in their sixties and seventies."

"I put a book out years ago called Keep Moving, so I still exercise everyday. We try to go to the gym and do a little bit of light weight training and everything. I believe that's it — keeping moving."

And when talking about his wife, he gushed: "Oh my god! I don't think I'd even be here, to tell you that truth…"She keeps me in shape, feeds me and I love her more everyday. We're just getting closer and closer."