Inside Alan Jackson’s health battle as he announces final full-concert

Alan publicly revealed that he had the disease in 2021, however he had been struggling with it for a decade prior to opening up about it. He transparently shared on the Today show: "I've been reluctant to talk about this publicly and to my fans, but it's been a while, and it's starting to affect my performance on stage a little bit where I don't feel comfortable. I just wanted the fans and the public to know if they've come to see me in the last few years or if they come to see me in the future if I play anymore, what's going on."

The singer candidly continued: "I don't want them to think I'm drunk on stage because I'm having problems with mobility and balance. I have this neuropathy, neurological disease I inherited from my daddy."