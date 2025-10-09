Inside Alan Jackson’s health battle as he announces final full-concert

Country star Alan Jackson has been battling with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for the past 15 years, which has consequently made performing all the more difficult. The singer has been open about his struggles and he believes that the year 2026 would be the best time to conclude his successful career. He feels that he's given his all to his craft, despite the health challenges he's faced, therefore he's ready to turn a new page. Find out all about his last set next year.
You may also like
When will Alan's final concert be?
As a way to close out this era, he's announced his concluding show, Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale, which will take place on June 27, 2026. The artist consciously decided to celebrate his life's work at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which holds a dear place in his heart.
What has Alan said about his final concert?
Nashville is an iconic city, full of country legends such as Alan and the next generation of aspiring musicians, therefore, he couldn't be happier to perform his last set there, which will be a full circle moment for him. He revealed to People: "I can't think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends. We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that's in Nashville — Music City — where country music lives."
Who else will be at the concert?
Alan is a legend in the country music scene after all, meaning his graceful exit will surely go out with a bang. The other performers who will take the stage include heavyweights such as Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. The community will celebrate the impact and mark that Alan made with his music. The 66-year-old looked back at his life in the industry and shared: "It's been a long road... and it's taken me places I never imagined," per People.
A concert with a cause
Not only will the concert bring joy and nostalgia to Nashville, but it will also bring a helping hand to those in need. A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation. The organization financially supports finding a cure to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.
What has Alan said about the disease?
Alan publicly revealed that he had the disease in 2021, however he had been struggling with it for a decade prior to opening up about it. He transparently shared on the Today show: "I've been reluctant to talk about this publicly and to my fans, but it's been a while, and it's starting to affect my performance on stage a little bit where I don't feel comfortable. I just wanted the fans and the public to know if they've come to see me in the last few years or if they come to see me in the future if I play anymore, what's going on."
The singer candidly continued: "I don't want them to think I'm drunk on stage because I'm having problems with mobility and balance. I have this neuropathy, neurological disease I inherited from my daddy."