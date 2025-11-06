Are these everyday foods secretly damaging your skin? Experts explain

When you're experiencing regular breakouts or skin inflammation, you may think that overhauling your skincare routine is the answer. But the food you eat may also be to blame. From dairy products to refined carbohydrates, there are a few everyday foods that may cause skin inflammation, while others can contribute to healthier, clearer skin. We caught up with two skin experts to understand more about how our diet and complexion are linked, and what we should be eating more of for a natural glow that no amount of skincare can replicate.

How food affects your skin

"Understanding how your diet impacts your skin is key to achieving a healthy, glowing complexion," says Elaine Suderio, DNP, FNP-BC Co-Founder, Medical Director and Clinical Trainer at Vivash Medical Spa. "Small dietary adjustments combined with professional skincare treatments can lead to significant improvements in skin texture and overall health."

© Getty Images The food we eat can have a big impact on our skin

5 common foods that may cause skin inflammation

Many everyday foods can affect skin health, causing redness, spots, and irritation. Elaine says that the five most common foods that may be inflaming your skin include:

Processed sugars:

"Refined sugars cause spikes in blood sugar, which can trigger inflammation and breakouts. They also break down collagen and elastin, leading to premature ageing. Common sources include white table sugar, powdered sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, and sweetened products such as sodas, pastries, and candy."

Refined carbohydrates:

"Refined carbs quickly convert to sugar in the body, producing the same inflammatory effect. These foods also disrupt insulin levels, which can worsen acne. Examples include white bread, pasta made with white flour, crackers, and many packaged snack foods."

Dairy products:

"Milk and dairy can increase levels of insulin and certain growth factors that stimulate oil production in the skin. This can worsen acne, especially around the chin and jawline. Ice cream, cheese, flavoured yoghurt, and even milk in coffee are common culprits."

Fried foods:

"Foods cooked in unhealthy oils can introduce free radicals that damage skin cells and lead to dullness or premature ageing. Frying also produces advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that worsen inflammation. Popular offenders include French fries, fried chicken, onion rings, and packaged chips."

Processed meats:

© Getty Images Processed meats can cause skin inflammation

"High in sodium, preservatives, and saturated fats, processed meats can dehydrate the skin and fuel systemic inflammation. They are also linked to oxidative stress, which accelerates visible aging. Examples include bacon, sausage, hot dogs, and deli meats such as ham and salami."

6 foods to eat to support skin health

Just as some foods may be detrimental to skin health, there are others that can reduce inflammation and support increased collagen production, leading to youthful and luminous skin and a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. Melanie Abeyta, Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center, says that eating a variety of these foods every day will bring the best results.

Almond milk:

"Almond milk is an excellent source of vitamin E, a known antioxidant. Antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can often cause irreversible damage to the skin because it contributes to collagen and elastin depletion. Collagen and elastin are important substances that give the skin its elasticity and firmness."

Avocado:

"Avocado is great because it contains Vitamins C and E and the essential fatty acids that decrease inflammation and redness and improve fine lines and wrinkles. They also have antioxidants that are important to prevent UV damage and they help to shed dead skin cells on the surface of the skin."

Blueberries:

© Getty Images Blueberries are rich in antioxidants to support skin health

"Blueberries are high in Vitamins A & C which have a high antioxidant content to help protect the skin from sun damage. Vitamin A is a precursor to retinols and has a strong antioxidant and anti-ageing effect."

Coconut:

Coconut is not only highly nutritious and rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, but it also helps support the natural chemical balance of the skin to help prevent wrinkles, and it functions as a protective antioxidant. It's also great for hydrating both skin and hair and helps de-hydration when taken by mouth, as it contains loads of electrolytes. Coconut also helps control dandruff.

Sweet potato:

Sweet potatoes contain 200% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin A, which will help promote the growth of new skin cells and increase the rate at which this happens, leaving you with vibrant skin. Also, from one sweet potato, you’ll get three grams of fibre, which keeps your digestive tract healthy, and a functioning digestive tract can help keep breakouts to a minimum.

Turmeric:

"Turmeric has brightening and anti-inflammatory properties, which help with melasma as well as with inflamed acne. It will help soothe and even out the skin, boost collagen production and help with hyperpigmentation as well. Because it contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant, it will help neutralise free radicals that damage skin cells and contribute to ageing."