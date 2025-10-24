What really happens to your body when you eat too much sugar - and how to fix it

Sugar is everywhere, and many of us are eating far too much each day. According to the NHS, adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day (around six teaspoons), while children should have no more than 24g of free sugars a day, with less for toddlers and youngsters under the age of seven. But what impact is sugar having on our health and well-being? And how can we ever get our intake under control? I'm a health and nutrition coach, and this topic is what helped me develop my passion for nutrition over 15 years ago. After becoming unwell towards the end of my studies at university, I found that by cutting out sugar and making lots of changes to my diet and lifestyle, I felt better within weeks, and understood how important the diet choices we make each day are for everything from our mood to our weight and digestive health.

That's not to say I don't have sugar now, nor do I think you need to cut it out completely to be healthy. However, when you discover the impact that consuming too much sugar can have on your health, you may just be tempted to try.

© Getty Images Adults are recommended to have no more than 30g of free sugars a day

Why we crave sugar

There are many reasons we may have sugar cravings, but they can become stronger at times of stress, when you are tired, not eating enough, or even if you're dehydrated. At many of these times, our body craves sugar as a quick source of energy, but this can wear off quickly, and unless the underlying cause is resolved (i.e. drinking a glass of water if you're actually dehydrated), you will likely just want more sugar again.

Another issue is that sugar is in so many of the packaged foods we eat, including 'savoury' foods like pasta sauces, soup and salad dressings. This means our taste buds may adapt to prefer a sweeter taste and contribute to sugar cravings.

The effects of excess sugar on your body

Sugar can have a lot of harmful effects on your body, impacting everything from your brain function and behaviour to digestion and your immune system. It is well known that consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain, and frequent high sugar intake can also lead to the body becoming less responsive to insulin, causing insulin resistance. This is considered a precursor to type 2 diabetes and is associated with cardiovascular disease, obesity and inflammation.

Too much sugar can also impact gut health. A high-sugar, high-fat Western diet has been found to damage immune cells in the gut, increasing the risk of an imbalance of gut bacteria. It can also cause an overgrowth of candida, a yeast in the body, which can lead to leaky gut syndrome and cause food sensitivities to previously-tolerated foods, along with conditions such as thrush, skin rashes and fatigue.

The gut and brain are closely linked, which is why excess sugar consumption can also cause changes in brain function. Studies have shown that a high sugar diet can alter the production of neurotransmitters, including dopamine and serotonin, which can lead to a higher risk for anxiety, depression and mood disorders.

Meanwhile, eating too much sugar may even make you more prone to illness. Research has found that within 30 minutes of eating simple sugars, your white blood cells' ability to fight invading bacteria and viruses decreases by 50 per cent, and lasts for at least five hours. So if you're constantly run down, it may be worth cutting down on your sugar intake.

How sugar impacts your energy and skin

By now, you may have realised the systemic effects that sugar can have throughout your body, and the same can be said for your skin. Consuming too much sugar can create inflammation in the body, which is linked to conditions like rosacea, acne and eczema. It has also been linked to premature ageing and wrinkles.

© Getty Images Eating too much sugar can cause premature ageing and breakouts

Meanwhile, if you eat a lot of sugar, you may be familiar with the blood sugar highs and crashes that it can cause. One minute you may feel energetic, and the next you may feel tired, 'hangry' and light-headed, and craving your next sugar fix to increase your energy again. Each time we eat sugar, the pancreas releases insulin to get our blood sugar back to normal, but this cycle can lead to a rollercoaster of sugar highs and lows that can become hard to break.

Simple ways to reset your sugar intake

Keep a food diary:

If you feel that you're having too much sugar, it may help to start by looking at the nutrition labels of any packaged foods and drinks you're consuming and keeping a note of their sugar levels in a food diary for a few days. That way, you can get a clearer idea of how much sugar you are having and what is contributing most to this. From there, you may have a better idea of which foods you can try to swap for healthier alternatives.

Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast:

If your typical breakfast is something like cereal or sugary granola, coffee, or even skipped altogether, swapping for a protein-rich meal can be a really effective way of breaking your sugar habits. Starting your day with something like scrambled eggs, avocado, and smoked salmon or full-fat Greek yoghurt with berries can help to provide a slower, steadier energy release that will keep you full for longer and avoid the blood sugar rollercoaster all day long.

© Getty Images Eating a protein-rich breakfast can help curb sugar cravings

Cut down on added sugars:

It is also a good idea to try and cut down on any extra refined sugars you are adding to your diet. For example, if you are a coffee lover who has three cups a day, all with a teaspoon of sugar, that adds up to an extra 15 grams of sugar a day - or half of your recommended daily intake. To start with, try cutting this down to half a teaspoon and allow your taste buds to adjust before eventually cutting it out altogether.

Avoid liquid sugars:

It's estimated that around half of our added sugar intake comes from sugar-sweetened drinks, such as soft drinks, milkshakes and blended coffee drinks. Meanwhile, even fruit juices, which you may believe are healthy, can still have a significant impact on blood sugar levels as they are missing the fibre from the fruit that slows down its digestion. If you regularly drink juices and fizzy drinks, this could be a good place to start in significantly lowering your daily sugar intake.

Don't go cold turkey:

If you try to go cold turkey on your sugar intake, it can worsen cravings. So rather than banning sugar completely, focus on adding more nutritious foods into your diet instead of what you need to cut out. Eating low-sugar fruits such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries can satiate your sweet tooth without impacting your blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, blending dates with oats, seed or nut butter, and cocoa powder can create a delicious, fibre-rich snack alternative to your chocolate fix. You may find that by taking this approach, you naturally consume less sugar without having cravings or feeling like you're missing anything.

Balance out your sugar intake:

© iStock Eating berries with yoghurt can make a satiating snack

Meanwhile, when you do eat anything sweet, pair it with a source of protein and healthy fats to prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes. This may look like eating some nuts alongside some chocolate, or adding full-fat Greek yoghurt to your fruit for a more balanced and satiating snack.

Try healthy sugar alternatives:

It is not recommended to use sweeteners or sugar substitutes instead of sugar, as these can be incredibly addictive and make your sweet tooth even stronger. Instead, use real sugar sources in moderation. Honey, maple syrup and coconut sugar work well for home baking and don't have as much of an impact on blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, mashed fruits, including bananas, dates, and grated apples, can also work well to sweeten homemade cakes and cookies, without the need for refined sugar.

Expert tips for maintaining balance

It may seem daunting to cut down on sugar when you realise how many foods and drinks it is in, but mindset is everything. Rather than thinking about what you're missing out on by not eating or drinking these things any longer, focus on the benefits that it may offer - whether that's improving your focus at work, clearing up your skin, or helping you to overcome uncomfortable or persistent digestive issues that you may have had no idea were sugar-related.

Also, don't be too hard on yourself if and when you do consume anything sweet. Sugar is incredibly hard to cut out completely, and can be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. In just one month of living your new lower-sugar lifestyle, you should find that your taste buds will change and you won't always have the same cravings that you may have now. Put simply, the less sugar you eat, the less you'll want!