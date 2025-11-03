What experts want you to know about Ozempic earlobes

In the ever-expanding conversation about GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, a new phrase has entered the conversations, know as Ozempic earlobes.

From Ozempic face to Ozempic breasts, attention is now turning to a smaller, often overlooked feature: the earlobes. TikTok users and patients alike have begun noticing that after shedding significant weight, their once-plump earlobes appear thinner, longer, or even droopy.

Experts say this isn’t a bizarre or dangerous side effect of the medication itself, it’s simply another sign of how rapid body recomposition can alter soft tissue and skin elasticity. But as with “Ozempic face,” the visual change has become a talking point, sparking questions about whether it can be prevented or reversed.

To understand the phenomenon, HELLO! spoke to three board-certified surgeons, Dr Asif Pirani, Dr Raj Dedhia, and Dr Anthony Berlet, to unpack the science behind Ozempic earlobes, what’s really happening beneath the skin, and how it can be safely treated.

© Getty Images Once-plump earlobes appear thinner, longer, or even droopy

Why the term Ozempic earlobes is trending

According to Dr Asif Pirani, a board-certified cosmetic plastic surgeon, the phrase is simply the latest descriptor for the cosmetic shifts seen with rapid weight loss. "Ozempic earlobes is the newest phrase to describe one of the changes people notice after significant weight loss," he explains. "As more patients use GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, we’re seeing a wider range of effects being discussed. Ozempic face is already familiar, but now attention is turning to smaller features, such as the earlobes. Because the lobes are made mostly of skin and fat, when fat volume disappears quickly they can lose their shape and look deflated."

Dr Raj Dedhia, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon based in San Francisco, adds that while the phrase may be new, the issue itself isn’t. "As these drugs become popular, people are associating a lot of phenomena with them," he says. "Aging earlobes have been something we’ve treated for years. Rapid weight loss reduces fat and soft-tissue support, causing the skin to lose firmness. In the earlobes, this can lead to thinning, elongation, and a droopy appearance due to diminished collagen, gravity, and prior stress from earrings."

Dr Anthony Berlet, a board-certified plastic surgeon, agrees that the trend is part of a much larger conversation. "The term reflects public awareness of how dramatic changes in body composition can reveal or exaggerate features of aging or tissue laxity," he says. "The earlobes are an overlooked area that can be affected by rapid weight loss, just like the face and neck."

© Getty Images Volume reduction, skin laxity, proportion change, and support loss all play a role

How weight loss changes earlobe size and shape

Earlobes might be small, but they’re structurally complex. They consist primarily of skin, fat, connective tissue, and a small amount of collagen, all of which are sensitive to fluctuations in body fat and elasticity.

"When someone loses weight quickly, the fat that gives earlobes their volume disappears, and the skin doesn’t have enough time to shrink back,' says Dr Pirani. "That sudden loss of support can make the lobes look thinner and deflated."

Dr Berlet adds that there are several contributing factors: "Volume reduction, skin laxity, proportion change, and support loss all play a role," he explains. "If heavy earrings have been worn historically, the stretching becomes even more visible. After weight loss, the surrounding facial structure may remain unchanged, so the earlobes can appear disproportionately large or pendulous."

Dr Dedhia points out that these changes mirror what naturally happens with aging: "Rapid weight loss can mimic years of facial soft-tissue change in just months. Collagen depletion, gravity, and skin laxity all come together, making features like the earlobes appear older than they are."

© AFP via Getty Images On TikTok, the hashtag "#Ozempic" has reached more than 500 million views: this anti-diabetic medication is trending on the social network for its' slimming properties

Are these changes specific to Ozempic?

All three surgeons emphasise that there’s nothing uniquely Ozempic about these transformations. "The changes aren’t caused by Ozempic itself," says Dr Pirani. "They stem from rapid weight loss, no matter how it’s achieved."

Dr Dedhia agrees: "These changes aren’t unique to GLP-1 medications or even to weight loss alone. They mirror the same soft-tissue and skin laxity that naturally occur with aging."

Dr Berlet explains that the label is cultural, not clinical. "The term ‘Ozempic earlobes’ is shorthand for the cosmetic effects of fat and volume loss," he says. "The injectable medications don’t directly change the skin or earlobes, they simply accelerate the fat loss that can make those changes visible sooner."

© UCG/Universal Images Group via G The big three injectable prescription weight loss medicines. Ozempic, Victoza and Wegovy

How Ozempic earlobes can be corrected

Fortunately, correcting these changes is straightforward, with minimally invasive options available for most patients. "If the main issue is loss of volume, fat can be taken from another part of the body and injected into the lobe, a process called fat grafting," explains Dr Pirani. "If loose skin is the bigger problem, a small earlobe reduction can remove the extra tissue and reshape the lobe. It’s a bit like a mini tummy tuck for the earlobe, restoring a firmer, more youthful look."

Dr Dedhia notes that modern facial plastic surgery offers a tailored approach: "Depending on what we see, we can perform an earlobe reduction (lobuloplasty), volume restoration with hyaluronic acid fillers or fat grafting, and skin tightening using microneedling, radiofrequency, or lasers. Each option has subtle but effective results."

Dr Berlet adds that the key is timing. "It’s best to wait until your weight has stabilised before surgery," he says. "That ensures your results last and aren’t altered by further fat loss. The procedure is typically performed under local anaesthesia, with minimal downtime and natural-looking results."

When to see a surgeon

If your earlobes appear thinner, droopy, or stretched, or if earrings no longer sit properly, experts recommend seeking advice once your weight has plateaued.

"While you’re still losing weight, temporary fillers can help restore balance," says Dr Pirani. "Once your weight has settled, fat grafting or a reduction can provide a more permanent result." Dr Dedhia adds that timing is key. "Patients should consult once their weight has stabilised. A facial plastic surgeon can determine whether an in-office lift, filler, or combination will best restore harmony with the rest of the face."

Dr Berlet emphasises the importance of overall assessment. "We always evaluate the earlobe in the context of the whole face," he says. "Many patients notice these changes alongside facial or neck laxity, so addressing everything together produces the most natural outcome."

Expert advice on prevention and aftercare

Though the phrase might sound alarming, the experts agree there’s no reason for concern.

"There’s no need to panic," reassures Dr Pirani. "This is a common and easily corrected issue. Even a small adjustment can make a big difference and help people feel that their appearance reflects the transformation they’ve worked hard to achieve."

Dr Dedhia recommends protective habits to maintain results: "Avoid heavy earrings, use sunscreen on your ears, and maintain collagen-supporting skincare. Consistent care slows further stretching and keeps skin resilient."

Dr Berlet’s advice is holistic: "For anyone on a weight loss journey, it’s best to support tissue health early, with good nutrition, protein, and hydration,and to avoid rushing into aesthetic procedures before your weight stabilises. Once healed, maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking, and limit sun exposure. The better the maintenance, the longer your results will last."

