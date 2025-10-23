Lose a stone in two weeks? Experts weigh in on the Scarsdale Diet

Created by cardiologist Dr Herman Tarnower and self-help author Samm Sinclair Baker back in 1978, the Scarsdale Medical Diet is a "vintage" rapid weight-loss plan that seems to always come back every once in a while. Like the Human Being Diet, the Scarsdale diet supposedly leads to fast weight loss, in this case 15 pounds (7kg or just over 1 stone) in just two weeks. But at what cost - and what do diet experts think?

Can we learn anything from the Scarsdale Diet that will help us lose weight in both the short and long term? Does the diet actually work? We're answering these questions and more with the help of two nutritionists. So you're thinking of trying this "fad" diet, take note! Here's all you need to know about this nearly half-century-old diet: what it consists of, the benefits and most importantly, the risks.

What is the Scarsdale Diet?

The 14-day Scarsdale Medical Diet was iniitally designed for people with cardiovascular problems, but during the 1980s, it became a trendy eating plan for weight loss.

Its two fundamental pillars are: 1) consuming no more than 1,000 calories a day and 2) not exercising while you're on the diet. You also need to prioritise protein-rich meals while eliminating sugar, dairy, alcohol and unhealthy fats from your meals and snacks.

"It's similar to other popular diets like the Atkins diet or the Dukan diet, where you eat more protein and carbs are restricted," explains nutrition expert Fran Sabal, founder of Spain's Emotional Nutrition School.

During the very strict first week of the diet, meals would mainly consist of chicken, meat, fish and vegetables. During the second week, other foods such as whole grain breads and low-fat dairy can be gradually introduced.

"In the long term, this diet can affect your metabolism, cause nutritional deficiencies and above all, may negatively affect your relationship with food, leading to anxiety and too-strict eating" Nutrition expert Fran Sabal

An example of a second-week Scarsdale diet menu is:

Breakfast: A slice of wholegrain bread, a piece of fruit and coffee or tea without milk.

A slice of wholegrain bread, a piece of fruit and coffee or tea without milk. Lunch: A serving of protein and vegetables, such as tomato or courgette.

A serving of protein and vegetables, such as tomato or courgette. Dinner: Grilled fish or meat accompanied by either a salad or sauteed/steamed vegetables.

What are the benefits of the Scarsdale Diet, according to experts?

The Scarsdale diet, like many others, "may seem attractive because it promises quick weight loss," acknowldeges Sabal. "It is true that you may notice a fast drop inweight, because the diet is so low in calories and rich in protein." But is that an effective strategy in the medium and long term? No. "Our bodies need protein, but that's not all we need," she says. "Ideally, we want a diet that includes fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and carbohydrates, too."

The expert doesn't recommend disproportionately increasing any of those four important aspects of a good diet: "For long-term health, we need a balance."

What are the risks of the Scarsdale Diet?

"The Scarsdale diet is a 'fad' elimination diet," says nutritionist Salvador Ferrando, who notes there are several reasons its not recommended in the long term. Particularly, the extreme nutritional imbalance of the eating plan. "The diet's focus is on lean meats, so it drastically restricts essential elements like fibre, carbohydrates and healthy fats (such as nuts and olive oil), which can lead to deficiencies in vital nutrients like B vitamins, iron and essential fatty acids."

"The Scarsdale Diet is a fad 'elimination diet'.... It drastically restricts essential foods like fibre, carbohydrates and healthy fats, which can lead to deficiencies in vital nutrients" Nutritionist Salvador Ferrando

Dietitian Sabal, meanwhile, also points out significant issues:

Extreme restriction: The diet is highly restrictive with a very low caloric intake, which can lead to fatigue, lack of energy and a suppressed metabolism. When the body is deprived of essential nutrients, it responds by slowing its functions to conserve energy. This nutritional deficit can also intensify food cravings and anxiety, as the body interprets the lack of sustenance as hunger.

The diet is highly restrictive with a very low caloric intake, which can lead to fatigue, lack of energy and a suppressed metabolism. When the body is deprived of essential nutrients, it responds by slowing its functions to conserve energy. This nutritional deficit can also intensify food cravings and anxiety, as the body interprets the lack of sustenance as hunger. Lack of long-term sustainability: While it may be initially effective for drastic weight loss, such a restrictive diet isn't sustainable because it fails to teach healthy, lasting habits. Returning to old eating patterns after the diet often causes weight regain (the "yo-yo diet effect"), leading to feelings of guilt and frustration.

"This diet has no scientific basis," says Ferrando, who is in favour of "choosing diets that have a better balance of all food groups." That's a strategy which, in the long term, is best for not just weight loss but also better health.

Are you still tempted by the Scarsdale Diet?

What if, despite the warnings, you still want to try it? "The Scarsdale diet is designed to be followed for just 14 days, and honestly, I would not recommend doing it for any longer than that," Sabal says. "In the long term, this diet can affect your metabolism, cause nutritional deficiencies and above all, may negatively affect your relationship with food, leading to anxiety and unnecessary restrictions. Always keep in mind that the most important thing is to take care of yourself, both physically and emotionally."

"If you want to transform your relationship with food and find a healthy path to physical and emotional well-being, the best thing to do is to adopt a comprehensive approach to nutrition. Don't focus on drastic diets" Nutrition expert Fran Sabal

The nutritionist insists that, even if you want to try to lose weight quickly for a specific reason, medical supervision is fundamental. "If you want to transform your relationship with food and find a healthy path to physical and emotional well-being, the best thing to do is to adopt a comprehensive approach to nutrition. Don't focus on drastic diets - try to learn to nourish yourself from a place of love, be realistic about your lifestyle and don't rely on restricting foods," she concludes.