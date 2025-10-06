Why you should take inspiration from Halle Berry and add ankle weights to your workout

Celebrities from Hailey Bieber, 28, to the Duchess of Sussex, 44, and menopause champion Halle Berry, 59, are fans of wearing ankle weights while they exercise to increase resistance and boost the effectiveness of their workouts. That's one reason why we wanted to find out more about the A-list approved technique from experts. What are the benefits of adding ankle weights to our exercise regime? Are they for everyone? How should you choose which weights to use? Well, we have the answers to those questions and more in case you're thinking of trying this technique for yourself.

Certified Pilates instructor, health coach and CEO & founder of BetterMe Victoria Repa says that wearing weight bands on your wrists and ankles can significantly improve your workouts, boosting overall muscle strength, endurance and flexibility.

"What you'll see is a slight increase in resistance, which helps to work the muscles more actively and burn more calories. But it's important to remember that everyone's fitness level is different," says the expert. "Weights can be used in lots of different exercises on different muscle groups, which means the training sessions can evolve as you get stronger. Because they're so adaptable, they're suitable whether you're a beginner or more advanced.

"Weights can be also incorporated into stretching and flexibility exercises to help extend your range of motion, which can help prevent injuries. Plus, they're very compact, so you can take them to the gym or when you travel."

What are the benefits of using ankle weights?

Expert Brian Ferreira, Gym Training Manager for Distrito Estudio gym in Spain, says there are two basic benefits of training with ankle weights:

Increased resistance: Adding ankle weights can increase your workout's difficulty level, helping to improve strength in your legs.

Adding ankle weights can increase your workout's difficulty level, helping to improve strength in your legs. Muscle development: The weights help further strengthen your quadriceps, hamstrings and calves.

Are ankle weights suitable for beginners?

So we're pretty clear on the advantages of using ankle weights, but the next questions are: Is there a certain level of fitness required to train with them? And what's the right weight to start with? According to Victoria Repa, ankle weights can easily be adapted to different fitness levels, from beginners to pros. "The most important thing is take your individual needs into account, and start gradually to ensure a safe and effective workout. If you're injured or have a specific medical condition, be sure to speak with your doctor first," she says.

Trainer Brian Ferreira points out that you don't need to be an expert to use ankle weights, but you should have a basic level of general fitness. "If you're a beginner, it's best to start with easier exercises and work your way up to avoid injuries."

Standard weights range from approximately 0.5-1.5 kg (around 1-3lbs). "I'd recommend starting with a low resistance and then gradually increasing as your body gets used to it, especially if you're a beginner or haven't trained for a while," says Repa. Gradually increasing the resistance over time allows your muscles to adapt and reduces the risk of injury. "In addition to choosing an appropriate weight [for your fitness level], it's important that wrist and ankle weights are adjustable and comfortable. They should fit snugly without being too tight and allow for a full range of movement."

Factors to consider when choosing your ankle weights

The expert from Distrito Estudio agrees, commenting that for beginners, you should start with light weights, generally between 0.5 and 1kg (1-2lbs) per ankle. You can gradually increase the weight as your strength and endurance improve. Don't start with weights that are too heavy - you could damage your joints and muscles.

When choosing ankle weights, be sure to consider:

Fit and comfort: Be sure the ankle weights fit well and are comfortable, and fasten them securely so they don't move around during the workout.

Be sure the ankle weights fit well and are comfortable, and fasten them securely so they don't move around during the workout. Material and quality: Choose ankle weights made from good quality materials that won't wear out easily.

Choose ankle weights made from good quality materials that won't wear out easily. Adjustable weight: Adjustable weights are a great option if you want to be able to adapt the resistance level to your progress and specific needs.

Benefits of ankle weights

Weights are especially beneficial for lower body workouts. "Adding resistance with ankle weights can help boost the effects of exercises like leg raises, squats and lunges. The extra resistance helps to strengthen your leg muscles, including your glutes," explains Repa. Wrist weights can be used for upper body workouts to strengthen your arms, shoulders, back and chest with shoulder raises, bicep curls and other exercises.

Cardio and strength exercises with ankle weights

Experts say that ankle weights can be used in both strength and cardio exercises. "If you're going to use them for cardio, it's best to start with a low weight and save the larger weights for strength training. But don't forget that you need to choose right weight based on your personal fitness goals and your physical condition," says Repa. "Weights add resistance to your movements. When you're doing cardio like walking or running, they increase the intensity to boost your cardiovascular endurance. However, to avoid injury, be careful not to use weights that are too heavy for cardio exercises."

When to avoid using ankle weights

Avoid ankle weights if you have any kind of injury that could be aggravated by resistance exercises. "Using ankle weights can be beneficial, but it also carries some risks," explains Ferreira. "We generally we recommend using them with caution; use them for resistance in low-impact exercises or for rehabilitation." Using ankle weights may not be suitable for people with joint problems, knee or ankle injuries, or conditions like arthritis. "If you have any medical condition or injury, it's important to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating weights into your routine," he adds.

Can ankle weights be used daily?

Using ankle weights every day can increase the risk of overworking your joints, especially if you don't give them enough time to recover. For this reason, it's a good idea to use them intermittently and combine them with other types of exercises to prevent wear and tear and possible injuries.

Repa emphasises that we should listen to our body when planning training sessions. "Plan your routines in line with your strength and recovery needs," she details. "Even a single 10-minute session a day can give you great results. Users of the BetterMe: Health Coaching app are finding that if you exercise regularly you can still achieve optimal results, even with short sessions. So don't think so much about how long the workout is; just think about incorporating more excercise into your daily routine to feel healthier in the long term."

Useful recommendations for beginners

If you're new to using ankle weights, the goal is to be able to incorporate them into your exercise routine effectively and safely. Repa recommends that you:

Start slowly using lighter weights so that your body gradually gets used to the additional resistance, which will help avoid injuries.

Increase the weight gradually as you gain strength and confidence.

Listen to your body - pay attention to how you feel during and after your workout.

"Don't push yourself too hard at first," advises Ferreira, who adds: "Research appropriate exercises and techniques for your level to maximise the benefits and minimise the risks."