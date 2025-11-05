The truth about drinking alcohol on weight-loss drugs: 'There is no safe way to consume'

It might only be November, but many of us are already on the countdown for Christmas. The party season usually begins well before 25 December, so 'tis officially the season to eat, drink and be merry. However, with the rise of weight loss medication usage, many of us might be wondering whether we can enjoy the upcoming festivities while our diets are restricted. What's more, there is some new information about the potential side effects that can occur after drinking alcohol while taking GLP-1 agonist drugs.

Experts have given their take on the dos and don'ts when it comes to party season, and whether those who are taking weight loss drugs should be indulging in alcohol at all.

Can I drink while on weight loss medication?

Weight loss clinic, Diet UK, takes a hard-line approach when it comes to alcohol and weight loss medication. Dr Sindy Newman, a representative from the clinic, told HELLO! "There is no safe way to drink alcohol whilst consuming weight loss medication. It should be avoided at all costs."

She continues: "GLP-1 medications lower blood sugar by encouraging insulin release and slowing stomach emptying. We know that drinking alcohol also lowers your blood sugar levels, particularly if you drink on an empty stomach."

© Getty Images Many might be wondering how to navigate the party and drinking season if they're taking weight-loss medication

Dr Debra Marcos, Medical Director at doctor-led clinic Weight Medics, however, told HELLO! that drinking in moderation is okay, so long as you're prepared and "mindful".

She explained: "Alcohol also contains calories that can add up quickly, but it doesn’t offer the body anything useful in return, which can slow your weight loss progress and disrupt your metabolism. Additionally, drinking can lower inhibitions, making it easier to overeat or make less healthy food choices."

She added: "You can enjoy alcohol in moderation if your doctor says it’s safe for you. A small glass of wine or a spirit mixed with soda water can be a sensible choice when you want to socialise without derailing your goals. Avoid sugary mixers and cocktails. Listen to your body. If you notice increased heart rate, digestive discomfort, or unusual drowsiness, it’s best to skip the next round."

Why alcohol and weight-loss drugs are a bad mix

Taking a GLP-1 medication basically slows digestion and controls your blood sugar, which is why it was initially created for those who have Type 2 diabetes. Alcohol also lowers blood sugar levels, so by consuming alcohol while taking the medication,

The Harley Street Skin Clinic says: "There is no direct drug interaction between Ozempic and alcohol, but both of them affect your blood sugar, stomach, and liver. It only means that the risk is higher when you mix them.

© Photo: iStock Those who are taking weight loss medication might be tempted to indulge in the fizz, but should take caution, experts warn

"Adverse effects of Ozempic include nausea, bloating, or an upset stomach, especially when you first start using it. Alcohol can cause the same problems. Mixing them can make the side effects worse."

Dr Sindy Newman also said: "Generally, all GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda, etc., work in the same way. (They mimic the GLP-1 hormone that the body naturally produces, which slows digestion and reduces appetite.) Their reaction to alcohol is consistent – they all tend to come with an increased risk of hypoglycemia and dehydration. When exposed to high levels of alcohol, there is also a risk of pancreatitis. You will find your tolerance to alcohol drops considerably when taking GLP-1 medication, and even one or two drinks will leave you feeling worse than usual."

© Getty Images GLP-1 medications lower blood sugar by encouraging insulin release and slowing stomach emptying

Rachael Joy, SheMed's Chief Clinical Officer, had a slightly more lenient approach, but still advised caution if you're going to have a glass of fizz or two during the festive period. "It's important to listen to your body while taking GLP-1 medication and respond accordingly," she told The Mirror. "Never drink on an empty stomach. Have a balanced meal first, alternate alcohol with water, and choose lower-sugar options to avoid big spikes and crashes in blood sugar."

How to swerve alcohol temptation at Christmas

Dr Newman advises switching to non-alcoholic drinks instead to avoid side effects altogether. "Arrive at the party well equipped with your favourite non- alcoholic drink to ensure you’re not tempted. Research some great low-sugar mocktail recipes that you know you’ll like and bring all of the ingredients with you. Eat well before you arrive at the party so you’re not tempted by snacks and sugary drinks."