Tim McGraw reveals wife Faith Hill's been 'going through quite a bit' out of the spotlight in rare health update

Tim McGraw has become the face of his family more so in recent years since his wife and fellow country music superstar Faith Hill's decision to step away from the spotlight. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter hasn't released an album since 2017, with her website now blank. Her last public appearance was in June, which happened to be her first public sighting in months, and she seemingly deleted her social media profiles last year as well. Their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, are continuing to grow in prominence in recent years as well.

In a rare update, though, Tim, 58, spoke candidly about Faith, also 58, while performing in Highland, California. Per Country Living, the singer told the crowd that his and Faith's doctors were in attendance, and wanted to shout them out. "I've had four back surgeries and double knee replacements, just in the last couple of years," he said, referring to the injuries that had forced him to cancel his shows as recently as July.

As it turns out, the "This Kiss" singer had similarly dealt with some health issues, although Tim didn't point out how recent her own surgeries were. "My wife has been going through quite a bit of surgeries. She's had five neck surgeries, and she's had a couple of hand surgeries," he told the crowd during his latest tour stop on Saturday, October 25.

The dad-of-three then spoke frankly about the tough act of balancing his physical and mental health, especially in the wake of his surgeries, and seriously even considered giving up music and performing altogether, which had the crowd booing in support. "This spring, before I had my final back surgery, things were getting really bad."

"So I was seriously contemplating and figuring out how to walk away," he continued. "I didn't want to, but I didn't think it was going to get better. But it's gotten better." He then turned attention to his newest song, "King Rodeo," which was written during his healing process. "So, during that process, I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw shared an update on his wife Faith Hill and his own health battles in recent years

The beloved country music couple are sticking together through thick and thin, however, and it looks like they're just as much in love now than when they tied the knot in 1996. The couple have occasionally been spotted out and about together, mostly near their Nashville home, with Tim even sharing the odd update on their quiet life now as supportive parents to their daughters.

© Instagram The couple have remained low-key lately, especially since Faith removed her social media profiles

On their 29th wedding anniversary on October 6, the "Highway Don't Care" hitmaker took to his Instagram page with a romantic throwback snap of the couple, and captioned it: "29 years ago, on this day Oct 6 1996, I was on cloud 9! I was marrying the girl of my dreams, she was everything, my complete soulmate!"

"We have been through so much together, our girls growing up, me trying to grow up, and you, you, you, always there, always there for all of us when we fell, always you when we triumphed, always you," he gushed. "When we love, when we live, when we think of how to love, live and dream, always you. You are my girl, I love you with a fire that grows each passing year."