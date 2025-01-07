Paris Jackson reveals 5-year sobriety from alcohol and heroin in candid tribute: 'I almost missed it all'

Paris Jackson is doing some reflecting as she marks a major milestone and accomplishment.

On January 7, the "hit your knees" singer revealed that she was officially five years sober, from both alcohol and heroin.

The newly-engaged 26-year-old is the first and only daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson, who was also a father to sons Prince, 27, and Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, who is 22.

WATCH: Paris Jackson commemorates five years of sobriety

Paris took to Instagram and paid tribute to her poignant anniversary, first posting an emotional video montage of various clips of her life before sobriety that captured her drinking and smoking, before cutting to photos of her accumulated sobriety chips, and finally more recent, positive videos.

"Hi, I'm pk and I'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict," she first wrote in her caption, before adding: "Today marks five years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol."

She continued: "To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface."

© Getty Images Paris marked five years of sobriety

"It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it's warm," Paris further reflected.

She emphasized: "I've found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."

© Instagram The singer recently got engaged

"Here's a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god I can't believe I almost missed it all," she concluded, adding: "Thanks," along with the first day of her sobriety, January 7, 2020.

© Instagram She has been dating her fiancé since 2022

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and leave supportive messages, with her good friend Paris Hilton writing: "So proud of you sis," as others followed suit with: "May God bless you and may you continue on the right path," and: "You are marvelous, your life is a miracle. Congratulations!" as well as: "Congratulations Paris! May life cover you with blessings and many other achievements! Lots of love for you!"

© Getty Images Paris with her siblings

It is a special time for Paris, who just got engaged to music producer Justin Long, who she has been dating since 2022. She confirmed the news with a December 6 Instagram post that she shared in honor of his birthday, in which she included a photo of his proposal.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," she wrote at the time.