Meghan Trainor has the best response to critics who 'attack' her over 60lbs weight loss

Meghan Trainor is letting her critics know that she doesn't care about their negative reaction to her 60lbs weight loss. The 31-year-old has transformed her body with the help of the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro, but not everyone has been favorable about her slimmed-down physique. Meghan isn't letting the backlash get to her, though, and has penned a song, "Still Don't Care," as a response to people who scrutinize her appearance. Not only that, but in a new interview on Wednesday, she broke her silence and had the best response as she hit back at those who "attack" her for her weight loss.

In a stunning example of self-love, Meghan told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm literally, for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level. I've never felt better, and I look incredible." Noting that her critics are "getting louder" and "meaner," she added: "I feel great, and that's when people attack me."

In her new song, Meghan sings about the criticism she has received for being "too thick" and now "too thin." She sings: "You could say what you want, say I'm so hard to like / You could tear me apart, but I sleep well at night (Woo). You say I'm doing too much, and you're probably right / That's the same [expletive] I've heard my whole life."

Meghan continues: "Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out, but I wanna fit in / You're a little too loud, stretch marks on your skin / Can't believe you're still here, girl, where have you been?" Leading into the chorus, she sings: "Oh, let me take a moment / Think it over, does it touch me at all? / Nope, I still don't care."

© Getty Images Meghan has lost 60lbs with the help of Mounjaro

In April, Meghan admitted that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, had both turned to Mounjaro for its weight loss benefits. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she wrote on Instagram. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my [second] pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great." Meghan and Daryl share two sons, Riley, four, and Barry, two.

© Instagram Meghan has overhauled her physique in the last few years

During an appearance on her and her husband's podcast Workin' On It in April, Meghan explained more about their decision to turn to the diabetes drug brand. "We did 75 Hard after [our son] Riley was born and, man, did we crush. Then, we heard more and more of our friends – and even our doctors – were on Mounjaro and Ozempic."

© Getty Images Meghan and her husband Daryl both took Mounjaro

© Getty Images Meghan looks so different after prioritizing her health

The couple decided on Mounjaro because it "had less side effects." Meghan added: "I was like, 'I don't want any of that,' and 'I know how to do it on my own.' I could do that, but when I asked my doctor, I was like, 'Tell me everything.' I did the research, and I felt safe."