The Blind Side star looks almost unrecognizable after staggering 200lbs weight loss transformation

The Blind Side star, Quinton Aaron, is on cloud nine after revealing he is 55lbs shy of his goal weight after losing a whopping 200lbs on his weight loss journey. The 41-year-old, who starred opposite Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw in the 2009 biopic about NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher, once topped the scales at 575lbs but is well on his way to reach his 320lbs goal weight. "At my heaviest, I was 575lbs. As of today, I am 370lbs," Quinton told TMZ. What's more, the actor lost weight without using Ozempic after he tried the GLP-1 drug last year to manage his diabetes, but he was forced to stop after suffering an allergic reaction.

Quinton credits his weight loss to intermittent fasting and "a lot of cardio in the bedroom" following his marriage to his new wife, Margarita, whom he wed in December 2024 after they met on TikTok. "Mentally, physically, and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms," Quinton said. "I truly believe God was blessing me with one of his Angels when he sent her to me."

Quinton admitted that he became a depressive eater after his mom passed away in 2008, but his wife helped him through his dark times. He added. "She's helped me get over my depression and so much more. She loves to tell people that she only does 5% and I do the other 95% but I believe she's much more important in my life than even she gives herself credit for."

Speaking about his binge-eating habits in September, Quinton said on the Recovery Vow podcast: "Food was my drug. I was eating when I wasn't even hungry. Just going out and buying food and sitting in my car in the parking lot, eating it, and crying and not knowing why. I'm like, 'Why do I feel this way?'"

© Getty Images Quinton weighed 575lbs at his heaviest

© TikTok Quinton has lost 200lbs

The Bronx-born star has also shared updates about his health journey on Instagram, and earlier this week, he shared a before-and-after photo to document how far he has come, and he looked almost unrecognizable. "Good Morning Beautiful People! God is Good! I am overwhelmed and blessed to announce that I have reached another cool Milestone in my life," he captioned the photo.

"Today when weighing myself, I noticed that I reached the 200 pound marker. As in, from my heaviest weight of 575lbs until this morning 375lbs I'm down 200lbs. I know right, AMAZING!!!" he added. "I have 55 more pounds to go to reach my over all goal of 320lbs… I GOT THIS!!!"

© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock Quinton starred opposite Sandra Bullock in 2009's The Blind Side

Quinton's followers were blown away by his progress, with one commenting: "So beautiful you sharing your journey. Definitely an inspiration to many." A second said: "Look at you! glow up!" A third added: "Not an easy feat, so this is truly something to be proud of!" A fourth said: "You got this!!!! You look AMAZING!!!"