King Charles reveals his unusually rigorous exercise regime at 77

King Charles III celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday, 14 November by carrying out a series of engagements in South Wales, refusing to be put off by the chaotic rain of Storm Claudia, much like his niece, Zara Tindall, over in Cheltenham. Alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, he kicked off the day at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, one of the most significant buildings in the country that also celebrated its 200th anniversary this year. During his visit, he had a conversation with people working their patronages, including The King's Trust and Royal Osteoporosis Society, sharing with the public an insight into how he manages to keep fit at 77.

The King spoke to various Welsh celebrities and media personalities, including TikTok creator Lewis Leigh, Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones, and Liam Reardon, the reality TV star who shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of ITV's hit dating programme Love Island. In conversation with Liam, he revealed his rigorous fitness routine.

Queen Camilla and King Charles wave as they depart from a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle

Speaking to the father of Prince William and Prince Harry, Liam said: "I'm opening a gym next week, so if you ever fancy a little session, let me know, we'll have a session together." In response, the King laughed and said: "I try to do my exercise… twice a day."

Later talking about the interaction, the Love Island winner said: "He mentioned going to the gym… He said, 'You're opening a gym are you?' I said, 'Yeah. Look, if you're ever in the area again and you fancy a session, I'll put you through your paces'... He said, 'Oh yeah, I'd love to'. I said, 'You look fit anyway', he said, 'I train twice a day', I said, 'I can tell'."

At his age, and with such a busy schedule, getting in two workouts a day is quite the task, but for someone who is constantly out and about, as well as a continuously public-facing figurehead of the country, it's especially vital that he is physically and mentally fit enough to handle the image side of his responsibilities.

The King's birthday celebrations in the Castle

At the community reception, there were also representatives from the King and Queen's respective patronages, as well as local businesses such as Coco's Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness. People from the King's Trust, Royal Osteoporosis Society, and domestic violence charity Safer Merthyr Tydfil were also present.

King Charles was then presented with a coin to mark the Trust's upcoming 50th anniversary next year, which was designed by King's Trust alumna Jessica Gregorio and produced at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant.

The King cuts a cake

The guests then sang happy birthday to the King before he cut his cake, which was a replica of Cyfarthfa Castle made out of a vanilla sponge with jam and buttercream. After the celebration, King Charles left to officially open the South Wales Metro Depot in Taff's Well, just outside of Cardiff, while the Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil to mark World Poetry Day.