King Charles’ ‘fussy’ 6-egg rule that’s difficult to get right

King Charles III, much like his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, is what one may describe as a rather fussy eater.

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, are known to stick to their favourites when it comes to food, and like things done in a particular way.

For the 76-year-old, who has a rather refined palate, even the most simple of dishes need a little bit of a luxurious twist, and a reported rule that he has in place for one of his meals will certainly surprise you.

Tom Quinn, writing in Yes Ma'am, his book about the history of the royal servants, claimed that the King liked his eggs cooked in a very specific way for afternoon tea.

He wrote: "He [the King] had never once cooked his own eggs and muffins. Because, like many people, Charles is fussy about how his own eggs are cooked, and because eggs are notoriously difficult to get just right, he insists that six eggs should be cooked so that at least two will be just as he likes them."

The royal family has previously denied a similar claim, made by Jeremy Paxman, that he has seven boiled eggs cooked for breakfast, interjecting that the King in fact prefers coddled eggs, a particularly delicate type of soft-boiled egg. However, they have not yet commented on his supposed afternoon tea habits.

King Charles' dietary U-turn

Whether he's taking the eggs for breakfast or afternoon tea, they're an undeniably nutritious choice for the 76-year-old.

Faye James, HELLO!'s Senior Editor, who is also an accredited nutritionist, calls eggs an "excellent source of complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids."

She adds that: "Eggs are also rich in B vitamins, choline, vitamin D and healthy fats, all of which support brain health, energy levels and hormone function."

However, the King has made quite a U-turn in his diets recently, especially around the time of Trooping the Colour.

While he has typically been known to take a larger, more nutritious and filling, meal to kick off the day, the father-of-two has begun to ditch the bigger breakfasts.

© Getty King Charles eats less on the day of Trooping the Colour

Former royal gardener Jack Stooks, in collaboration with Slingo, shared some details about what he would have eaten ahead of Trooping the Colour, noting that the King "never eats lots" on the big day.

"He would try and have something healthy like cereals with nuts and fruit and some honey," Jack added, which I think might mean he's been taking some inspiration from his niece Zara Tindall and her simple but nutritious breakfasts.