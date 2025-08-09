Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles’ ‘fussy’ 6-egg rule that’s difficult to get right
Subscribe
King Charles’ ‘fussy’ 6-egg rule that’s difficult to get right
King Charles set for unexpected reunion with mystery famous pen pal – details revealed© Getty

King Charles’ ‘fussy’ 6-egg rule that’s difficult to get right

The son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, like his mother, is very particular about food

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles III, much like his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, is what one may describe as a rather fussy eater.

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, are known to stick to their favourites when it comes to food, and like things done in a particular way.

Kign Charles during the opening of Waitrose & Partners Food Innovation Studio in 2019© Getty
Kign Charles is known to be quite the fussy eater

For the 76-year-old, who has a rather refined palate, even the most simple of dishes need a little bit of a luxurious twist, and a reported rule that he has in place for one of his meals will certainly surprise you.

Tom Quinn, writing in Yes Ma'am, his book about the history of the royal servants, claimed that the King liked his eggs cooked in a very specific way for afternoon tea.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: King Charles' daily diet

He wrote: "He [the King] had never once cooked his own eggs and muffins. Because, like many people, Charles is fussy about how his own eggs are cooked, and because eggs are notoriously difficult to get just right, he insists that six eggs should be cooked so that at least two will be just as he likes them."

The royal family has previously denied a similar claim, made by Jeremy Paxman, that he has seven boiled eggs cooked for breakfast, interjecting that the King in fact prefers coddled eggs, a particularly delicate type of soft-boiled egg. However, they have not yet commented on his supposed afternoon tea habits.

King Charles' dietary U-turn

Whether he's taking the eggs for breakfast or afternoon tea, they're an undeniably nutritious choice for the 76-year-old.

Faye James, HELLO!'s Senior Editor, who is also an accredited nutritionist, calls eggs an "excellent source of complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids."

She adds that: "Eggs are also rich in B vitamins, choline, vitamin D and healthy fats, all of which support brain health, energy levels and hormone function."

A cropped image of a woman's hand holding a piece of toasted bread with scrambled eggs on top, as she enjoys a healthy breakfast in the morning© Getty Images
Eggs are a great source of healthy fats and vitamins

However, the King has made quite a U-turn in his diets recently, especially around the time of Trooping the Colour.

While he has typically been known to take a larger, more nutritious and filling, meal to kick off the day, the father-of-two has begun to ditch the bigger breakfasts.

King Charles salutes © Getty
King Charles eats less on the day of Trooping the Colour

Former royal gardener Jack Stooks, in collaboration with Slingo, shared some details about what he would have eaten ahead of Trooping the Colour, noting that the King "never eats lots" on the big day.

"He would try and have something healthy like cereals with nuts and fruit and some honey," Jack added, which I think might mean he's been taking some inspiration from his niece Zara Tindall and her simple but nutritious breakfasts.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Food
See more
Read More