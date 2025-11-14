King Charles braves the rain with Queen Camilla to celebrate 77th birthday in Wales

The King and Queen braved Storm Claudia to greet the crowds standing in heavy rain as they carried out a series of engagements in South Wales on the monarch's 77th birthday. Charles and Camilla began their day at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, which is one of Wales's most historically significant buildings and celebrated its 200th anniversary this year.
The weather didn't put the King and Queen off speaking to the crowds as they sheltered under umbrellas to shake hands and greet the locals. Camilla, 78, donned a blue coat dress with a diamond leek brooch, while Charles, 77, sported a tan coat over a grey suit.
Their Majesties rubbed shoulders with Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones, TikTok creator Lewis Leigh, reality TV star Liam Reardon and fashion designer, Julien Macdonald, as they attended a celebratory community reception.
The event brought together representatives from some of Charles and Camilla's patronages, including The King's Trust and the Royal Osteoporosis Society, alongside local businesses such as Cocos Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness.
Before departing to visit a primary school, the King looked delighted as he was presented with a castle-themed birthday cake.