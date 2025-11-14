Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles braves the rain with Queen Camilla to celebrate 77th birthday in Wales
Their Majesties carried out engagements in South Wales, including a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle and a local primary school

Queen Camilla and King Charles wave as they depart from a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
14 minutes ago
The King and Queen braved Storm Claudia to greet the crowds standing in heavy rain as they carried out a series of engagements in South Wales on the monarch's 77th birthday. Charles and Camilla began their day at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, which is one of Wales's most historically significant buildings and celebrated its 200th anniversary this year.

The weather didn't put the King and Queen off speaking to the crowds as they sheltered under umbrellas to shake hands and greet the locals. Camilla, 78, donned a blue coat dress with a diamond leek brooch, while Charles, 77, sported a tan coat over a grey suit.

Their Majesties rubbed shoulders with Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones, TikTok creator Lewis Leigh, reality TV star Liam Reardon and fashion designer, Julien Macdonald, as they attended a celebratory community reception.

The event brought together representatives from some of Charles and Camilla's patronages, including The King's Trust and the Royal Osteoporosis Society, alongside local businesses such as Cocos Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness.  

Before departing to visit a primary school, the King looked delighted as he was presented with a castle-themed birthday cake. 

WATCH: King Charles celebrates his birthday with impressive castle cake

1/6

King Charles III (C) attends a celebratory reception to mark the 200th anniversary of Cyfarthfa Castle© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The castle has already been decked out for Christmas

Cyfarthfa Castle, built in 1825 as the grand residence of ironmaster William Crawshay II, is now home to a museum and art gallery. The Cyfarthfa  Foundation aims to safeguard the castle's heritage, expand its galleries, and enhance the surrounding 160-acre park for future generations.

2/6

Charles shakes hands with TikTok creator Lewis Leigh © Getty

Meeting guests

The King shaking hands with TikTok creator Lewis Leigh.

3/6

The King was presented with a castle-themed cake© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Time for a slice of cake!

The King looked touched to be presented with a castle-shaped cake to mark his 77th birthday. 

4/6

The King cuts a cake© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles did the honours

And His Majesty took a rather unusual approach to cake cutting!

5/6

Queen Camilla and King Charles wave as they depart from a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Their Majesties leaving the castle

The King and Queen were given a warm reception from the crowds as they departed the castle, with the pair waving to the crowds.

6/6

The King took shelter under an umbrella to shake hands © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The King greeted the crowd

The heavy rain did not put off the King from doing a walkabout with members of the community, with many waving flags. 

