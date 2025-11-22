Bikini-clad Aryna Sabalenka displays insanely toned physique in stunning sun-soaked vacation pics

Aryna Sabalenka has jetted off to another sun-soaked destination with her ripped boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, and she's shared the bikini pics to prove it.

The 27-year-old tennis player is enjoying a vacation in Brazil with her personal trainer and fitness model beau, and her incredible physique took center stage in a carousel of snaps she posted on Instagram.

Aryna immediately grabbed her followers' attention by sharing a photo that highlighted her toned derrière and lean legs in a red bikini while she stood with her back to the camera beside a pool.

Another image showed her from the waist up, soaking up some vitamin D on a sun lounger while wearing a red and white bikini top with a white brimmed hat.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Best celebrity bikini looks

© Instagram Aryna showed off her cheeky side with this bikini pic

Other photos included Aryna rocking a green string bikini while enjoying a tree swing, walking hand in hand with Georgios, snuggling up to a dog, and another bikini pic that, once again, showcased her defined legs and arms.

Aryna's trip to Brazil comes just days after she and her boyfriend soaked up the sun in the Maldives.

© Instagram Aryna is soaking up the sun in Brazil

Documenting their trip on Instagram, the couple turned heads with their intimate moments, including a jet ski kiss while clad in bright red life jackets, and a steamy hammock shot of Georgios lying shirtless above the crystal-clear waters.

Another photo featured the pair standing confidently in front of a mirror in a gym, flaunting their toned backs and perfectly coordinated swimwear, while a final snap showed Georgios striking a solo pose on the sand, proudly displaying his tattooed and muscular torso.

© Instagram Aryna looked incredible in her bikini

The tennis star and her muscle-bound beau are enjoying some downtime after she lost to Elena Rybakina in Saudi Arabia on November 8.

"I lost this match. She played incredibly," she told the media as cited by the Women's Tennis Association, adding: "I feel like I did my best today. It didn't work. But I leave this tournament being proud of myself and the things that we've been able to achieve."

© Instagram Aryna matched her green bikini to the stunning scenery

"So I guess I'll just sit back in the Maldives having my probably tequila and think back and try to analyze my maybe behavior, my emotions and think that actually it's been pretty good so far," she shared.

"I just need to get a little bit better with myself a little bit more, and hopefully next season I'll improve."

© Instagram Aryna is enjoying multiple vacations with her boyfriend

Taking to Instagram, she later shared: "There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest moments. And the truth is, it's in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me.

"Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger. No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back."