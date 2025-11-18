Real reason behind Carlos Alcaraz's hair transformation

Carlos Alcaraz had a really good 2025. The 22-year-old professional tennis player ended his season ranked the number one player in the world, winning two Grand Slams in the process. And he did so while also becoming something of a fashion icon as well.

The Spanish athlete made headlines ahead of the U.S. Open in August when he shaved his head. The hairstyle shocked fans, who were used to Carlos' long locks. During a press conference for the tournament, the tennis player said: "My hair was really long already and for the tournament, I really wanted to get a haircut."

He continued: "Suddenly, my brother misunderstood the machine — he just cut it, and then the only way to fix it [was] just shave it off." After defeating Jannik Sinner to win the Grand Slam, Carlos bleached his buzz cut platinum blonde. Since then, his hair has grown a bit, but it seems the platinum is here to stay.

During a round table event, Carlos told journalists: "It's the time to do something different." He continued: "I'm not going to experiment [with my hair] when I'm 30 or 35." He also explained that his fellow players seem to enjoy the blonde, with some telling him: "It doesn't look that bad."

© Instagram Carlos bleached hair shocked fans

Carlos emerged into the league as a 14-year-old in 2018. Three years later, he broke into the top 100 of the rankings. In 2022, Carlos won his first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, becoming the first male teenager and youngest man to reach the world No. 1 ranking.

© Instagram His barber shared the final look to social media

In his seven years of professional tennis, Carlos has won 24 titles and six Grand Slam tournaments, with just the Australian Open evading him. On Sunday, November 16, Carlos lost the Pala Alpitour, a tournament in Turin, Italy, to his rival, Jannik Sinner.

The bulk of the 2025 season is over, with only a few tournaments and tennis events left. Carlos announced on November 18 that he would be dropping out of his next tournament – the Davis Cup – due to an injury. The Davis Cup started a competition between the United States and Great Britain, but it evolved into the world's largest annual international team competition.

© Instagram Carlos sported a buzzcut following a botched haircut

Players compete with their countries, and Carlos was set to be his home country's captain. The tennis player broke the news to his eight million Instagram followers, saying: "I'm very sorry to announce that I won't be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna. I've always said that playing for Spain is the biggest thing there is and I was very excited to be able to help fight for the Saladera. I'm going home heartbroken…"

© Getty Images He ditched his signature long hair

His next appearance will be in December at A Racquet at the Rock event. Carlos will face fellow professional tennis player, Frances Tiafoe, while Amanda Anisimova will face Jessica Pegula. The players will participate in a best-of-three match, as well as a doubles match.