Lauren Sanchez gets real about her struggle after vacation with Jeff Bezos and family

There's no place like Japan for cherry blossom season and spring break, and such was definitely the case for Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.

The couple jetted off to the beautiful nation for a week of frolic and fun with Lauren's three children also in tow, and now at the top of the week, it's back to the States and back to work.

However, the journalist and former anchor on The View alluded to the fact that her transition back into normalcy may not be as easy as you'd expect on her Instagram Stories.

The 54-year-old shared a selfie of herself rocking a white tee with a full-length black leather maxi skirt with a gold chain belt, adding that while she looked great on the outside, jet lag was reeling on the inside.

"Dancing my way through jet lag (ok not really)," she joked in the photo, and added another snap, a skyline shot, in which she wrote: "The jet lag is real." She shared in another image that she was getting herself back in shape with sleep supplements from Kourtney Kardashian's wellness brand, Lemme. Given that Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York, we can see why!

Still, it seems like their trip across the globe was a welcome escape, joined by her fiancé and Amazon founder Jeff, 60, plus her children Nikko, 23, Evan, 17, and Ella, 16.

© Instagram Lauren captured the reality of flying back from a vacation spot 13 hours ahead

Lauren reflected on the trip with a post recapping the memories they'd made over their week, writing on Instagram on Sunday: "Japan, you've stolen our hearts."

"Those early morning walks under cherry blossoms, exploring ancient temples, and yes, the best sushi on a conveyor belt ever. It felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from."

© Instagram The couple turned their family vacation into a romantic getaway

She concluded: "Thank you, Japan, for the memories, the most beautiful sunrises, and those inside jokes that'll stick with us forever. We're already dreaming of coming back."

She received adoring fan responses like: "Such a wonderful trip full of wonderful people! Memories that will last a lifetime and beyond! Forever in awe of the light that you are mama! Keep living life to the fullest and never look back!" and: "Ooooh I was waiting for these pics after story snippets!! Isn't it wonderful?!" as well as: "Love these shots, queen! Such a beautiful family."

© Instagram The cherry blossoms were in full beautiful bloom!

The documentation of their trip first began at the end of March, in time for spring break, when Lauren shared several photos from their visit to teamLab Borderless, a museum in Tokyo.

The breathtaking immersive art experience, which became a permanent museum in February, features many all encompassing virtual artworks that surround visitors from floor to ceiling, not unlike the popular immersive Van Gogh exhibits.

Their many pictures captured the family learning how to paint using calligraphy, meditating together, exploring the city (including the famous Tokyo Tower, walking beside the cherry blossom trees, getting sushi, and even a family style workout.

