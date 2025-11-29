Jenny McCarthy displays dramatic weight loss in tiny red bikini alongside ripped husband Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy showed off her slimmed-down physique in a tiny bikini in a gorgeous photo for her annual holiday card with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

The Masked Singer judge, 53, got into the festive spirit by donning the candy red two-piece and a Santa's hat, while Donnie looked ripped with his muscular abs on display in a pair of red swim trunks.

The couple shared the stunning photo on Instagram, as well as a fun video of them transporting from the cold while wrapped up in coats, to a warm studio modeling their swimwear, which you can watch below.

Jenny's weight loss was not intentional, however. The star revealed this week that her slimmer frame is the result of nine mouth surgeries in the last year.

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy shows off slimmed-down physique alongside ripped Donnie Wahlberg on annual holiday card

"I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth," she revealed to People. "I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs."

Her health ordeal was caused by a failed ceramic dental implant, which resulted in her being forced to "eat soft foods only."

© Instagram Jenny's weight loss is the result of several dental surgeries

"My teeth were falling out, implants falling out. They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away and found I had a deep bone infection. I've been on antibiotics for a year and have had to eat soft foods only."

Jenny admitted that her trim new look is because she was unable to consume enough calories due to the pain and recovery required after each surgery.

© Instagram Jenny has had nine mouth surgeries in a year

"I had two more mouth surgeries even after that photo was taken," she added. "I've been pretty unlucky."

Thankfully, as of now, Jenny is "able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again," she continued.

"I'd be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time, I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs. People should actually feel a little sorry for me!"

© Instagram Jenny was forced to eat soft foods which led to her weight loss

While Jenny's weight loss is a side effect of her dental issues, Donnie's sculpted physique is the result of his Las Vegas residency with New Kids On The Block.

Revealing the "secret" to capturing his buff appearance for their holiday card, Jenny explained: "The secret is we always shoot it when Donnie gets off of tour.

"So he's been dancing around on stage for the whole three months for his Vegas residency and is in great shape.

© Getty Images Donnie looked ripped after three months performing in Las Vegas

"I have to do the shoot in that window before he turns into that donut-loving cop on Boston Blue," she added, referencing Donnie's role as detective Danny Reagan on the Blue Bloods spinoff.

Not only does Jenny think she's "past the storm" and looking forward to being able to "chow down" over the holidays, but she's also excited to spend some quality time with Donnie.

© Getty Images Jenny and Donnie have reunited for the holidays

"I've been shooting The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he's been in Canada with Boston Blue. So it's been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more to us than ever this year."

She added: "It's just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other."