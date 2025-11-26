Meghan Trainor wows in leg-baring mini skirt as she addresses 'aggressive' comments about weight loss

Meghan Trainor is back to her "haters gonna hate" philosophy from the start of her career when it comes to her brand new album era, Toy with Me.

Set for an April 24, 2026 release, her seventh album also includes the lead single "Still Don't Care," in which Meghan, 31, espouses her self-love and confidence in the face of negative comments online, which she explains in a new interview have largely also centered around her weight.

© Getty Images Meghan Trainor made an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on November 26

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, November 26, the singer showed off the latest take on her renewed fashion self, sporting head-to-toe purple Chanel skirt suit with a blazer and mini skirt that highlighted her toned legs, accented with polka-dotted and bow-tied heels.

Meghan's long blonde locks cascaded down one shoulder, and were styled into brand new bangs, which immediately also caught host Jennifer Hudson's fancy. The "Lips Are Movin'" singer even gushed about wearing purple because it's Jennifer's "favorite" color.

© Getty Images The singer wore head-to-toe purple Chanel

When asked about "Still Don't Care," Meghan explained that the song came from her recent health and fitness overhaul, saying she felt "so strong, so confident" before writing the song, when her new look began attracting backlash online.

"It felt like a flame lit off, and I was just getting attacked by so many mean comments," she shared. "Usually, I don't get a lot of mean comments, or I don't look at them and they don't faze me. But these ones were, like, so aggressive. They're like, 'You were the bass girl, why're you thin now?'," calling out the paradoxical body shaming she'd received.

She explained the impetus for her interest in fitness and the resulting weight loss, the combination of a new gym regimen (courtesy of personal trainer Bella Maher of Malibu Bodies), change in diet and low doses of the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro, being wanting to be healthy enough for her two young sons, Riley and Bruce, with husband Daryl Sabara.

"It was very confusing, and it broke my heart," Meghan added, saying that despite the advice of people around her not to take them personally (and her therapist telling her she gives "so much power to these strangers"), she couldn't help but be affected by them. "I'm learning so hard."

© Getty Images "They're like, 'You were the bass girl, why're you thin now?'"

The mom-of-two noted that "Still Don't Care," like her breakout hit "All About That Bass," comes from a place of wanting to feel a certain way, an idealized version of her state of mind versus actually being in that place mentally. "I wish I thought like this, that I don't care about what anyone thinks and I'm gonna be me."

© Getty Images Meghan is releasing a new album titled "Toy with Me," pictured here filming the music video for its lead single

"Still Don't Care" was released on November 12 and has so far made an impact on American airplay charts. The parent album, Toy with Me, is set to drop on April 24, 2026, the follow-up to 2024's Timeless. In support of the record, Meghan will also embark on The Get In Girl Tour next June, her fifth headlining tour, with supporting acts Icona Pop and her brother Ryan Trainor.