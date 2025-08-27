Jenny McCarthy reveals she has 'no memory' of major surgery

Jenny McCarthy revealed that she underwent a root cavitation procedure on Monday – and was left with "no memory" of filming the hilarious video she later posted on social media. The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself shortly after undergoing the procedure. The close-up video shows Jenny wearing black Ray-Ban sunglasses as a tooth scanner moves across her jaw. In the clip, she can be heard hiccuping and saying, "This is my third attempt at a root cavitation. I'm high as a kite. What kind of medicine was that?"

In the caption, the star penned: "No memory of this yesterday after surgery. Thank God this was the only video I found on my phone this AM."

© WireImage Jenny underwent root canal surgery

Jenny's followers flocked to the comment section to send her their well wishes and point out her hilarious hiccups in the video. "What the heck is a root cavitation? Doesn’t sound fun at all!" penned one social media user.

"Jenny, you have the cutest little hiccups. I hope you’re feeling better today," added another fan.

"I hope it’s the last attempt! Wishing you well," penned a third follower.

Jenny's lifestyle

Despite her recent dental issues, Jenny maintains a well-rounded lifestyle and takes pride in keeping her physique toned and fit. The model previously opened up to Health Fitness Revolution about how she opts for a gluten and dairy-free diet.

© Instagram Jenny enjoys incorporating an array of workouts into her routine

"Especially in today's age how convenient fast-food restaurants are, and how exhausted we are as mothers," she shared. "It's too overwhelming that we sacrifice healthy food."

In regards to her workout routine, Jenny combines cardio, strength training and flexibility workouts. "I can't run anymore, my bones hurt," she told Fox News. "So all I do is an incline of 15 on a treadmill, and then I hold my hand weights, and I watch Game of Thrones or Housewives, and I literally box while I walk uphill, and that's all I can do for 45 minutes a day. That's all I have left in me."

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Jenny has an incredible figure

During an interview with US Weekly, the star admitted that she is "not an Ozempic person". "I wanted a permanent solution to a targeted area…and that's what I got," she added.

"I think whatever suits someone's needs. If you fall into the category where you think it's right for you, I am not gonna shame you," she told the outlet.

Exciting times ahead

© Bravo Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny is set to celebrate her 11th wedding anniversary on August 31. The star tied the knot to Donnie Wahlberg back in 2014 and both are parents to children from their previous marriages.