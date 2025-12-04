Shirley MacLaine shares glimpse into lifestyle at 91 during lunch date in LA

Age is just a number for Shirley MacLaine who is living life to the max at 91.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood legend — who last graced our screens in Only Murders in the Building in 2022 — was most recently photographed planting a cheeky kiss on Sex And The City's Mikhail Baryshnikov at the Dance Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles.

The pair co-starred in the movie, The Turning Point in 1977 and still appeared to have a sweet connection.

© Getty Images Shirley MacLaine was reunited with her The Turning Point co-star Mikhail Baryshnikov

But days before, she was spotted having a casual lunch in Malibu with her friends and assistant.

Daytime drinking

Shirley dined on a sandwich which she paired with a lunchtime martini. She looked chic in an oversized hat to protect her from the sun, and added a pair of oversized sunglasses to her look.

© JAST / BACKGRID Shirley dined at one of her favorite restaurants, Kristy's in Malibu and enjoyed a cocktail

It's by far the first time Shirley has enjoyed an alcoholic beverage with lunch, and while some health organizations might question her choice of drink, perhaps it is keeping her young.

HELLO! spoke to registered nutritionist, Charlotte Faure Green, for her expert opinion on drinking alcohol in the daytime as part of a balanced diet plan.

© Getty Images Shirley MacLaine has a decade spanning more than seven decades

"A daytime drink can be absolutely fine for some people, especially when it is just the one, and with food," she explained. "Eating slows the absorption of alcohol, so the impact on the body and mind is gentler."

She commented on Shirley's lunchtime tipple and said: "At 91 it really is all about balance. The research on longevity and staying youthful keeps coming back to the same things — staying connected, eating well, moving your body, and finding moments of pleasure in the day. If a well made martini with lunch is part of that joy and the rest of your routine supports your health, it can fit nicely into a very happy and long life."

© Getty Images Shirley still leads an active and full life

Keep on moving

Shirley herself credited her passion for dancing for keeping her youthful. "I started my dance training at age three and stopped at about 67," she told People on her 90th birthday. "It taught me discipline, loving music, working with people and dealing with pain."

© Getty Images She's had an illustrious Hollywood career... and it is still going

She also loves that she's been able to continue working and added: "I have my friends and I am really healthy."

Shirley previously confessed she has "a perfect life," in which she can "eat what I want," and "sleep when I want."

© Getty Images Shirley says dancing has kept her young

The star continues to work and has wrapped filming on the movie, People Not Places, and is set to film the comedy, Lucy Boomer, about a young writer who helps a spirited 93-year-old break out of her nursing home.