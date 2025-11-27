Bewitched star, 91, makes rare appearance in glamorous LA outing

Legendary actress Shirley MacLaine looked as glamorous as ever as she enjoyed a rare outing with friends in Malibu on Tuesday, dressed in a blue sweater and oversized brown sunglasses. The 91-year-old, who starred in 2005's Bewitched alongside Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell, was sipping on an orange-colored cocktail as she soaked up the sun, looking happy and relaxed.

Shirley shot to fame at just 21 years old thanks to her role in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble With Harry in 1955, and went on to star in flicks like Around the World in 80 Days, The Apartment, All in a Night's Work, and Sweet Charity.

© Ability Films / BACKGRID Shirley enjoyed an outing with friends in Malibu

After being nominated a total of five times for an Oscar, she nabbed the Best Actress award for 1983's Terms of Endearment, which she starred in alongside Jack Nicholson.

Shirley's other notable projects include Steel Magnolias (1989), Postcards from the Edge (1990), In Her Shoes (2005) and Coco Chanel (2008).

See more Hollywood stars who are going strong below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hollywood's oldest legends still going strong

The redheaded beauty portrayed Iris in the 2005 film Bewitched, which was based on the hit '60s TV series starring Elizabeth Montgomery as the witchy housewife Samantha Stephens. The 2005 version follows Nicole Kidman as a witch cast in a remake of the original series, who struggles to hide her true abilities.

Will Ferrell plays an egotistical actor who portrays Samantha's husband, Darrin, while Shirley plays Iris, an actress playing Samantha's mother, Endora. Shirley revealed to Hollywood.com in 2005 why it was the perfect role for her.

© Ability Films / BACKGRID The star soaked up the sun as she sipped on her cocktail

"I wanted to play a witch. I loved the idea. Since everyone else thinks I'm one, too," she quipped. "I wanted to play it with good writing. It's an entertaining thing, and I loved the idea in a fantasy setting that was acceptable to the public, because it was such a successful series of doing something that utilizes magic powers."

The ever-quirky Shirley added that she had been in contact with the original Endora, Agnes Moorehead, who headed the role from 1964 to 1972 and passed away in 1974. "I talked to her last night. She's doing very, very well. She's doing fine," Shirley told the outlet, joking that she had spoken to her from beyond the grave.

© Getty Images Shirley's onscreen career began in 1955

"She says, 'Hurry up and see the movie,' which I haven't seen. So I have to see it…[But] I didn't think about her at all [while filming]. No, because [my character] Iris is an actress playing Endora. Agnes was Endora…I just got dressed, put on my makeup and my wig."

The mother of one sang the praises of her co-star Nicole, sharing that she was a "real fan" of the Australian actress. "I think this woman is in the Meryl Streep category. She's that good. And a very interesting person to observe if you're a student of human nature, which I am, and she is. Almost not of this world."

© NBCU Photo Bank She worked with Nicole Kidman on 2005's Bewitched

Shirley, who will turn 92 in April 2026, explained that the secret to her longevity was having the freedom to do whatever she wanted. "I have what I consider just a perfect life," she told People.

"I eat what I want, I sleep when I want…[I] amalgamate with nature. I have all the animals around me [on New Mexico ranch]. It's everything I need to be happy." Shirley has two upcoming projects in the works: Lucy Boomer and People Not Places.