Missing Sex and the City and And Just Like That…? Try these 9 shows

Though And Just Like That… has had its fair share of headline-grabbing storylines and eyebrow-raising fashion moments, its abrupt end after season three signals the close of a nostalgic chapter – bidding farewell to the beloved characters we’ve long cherished on our screens.

If the cancellation has you reminiscing about the timeless allure of the original Sex and the City series, but you’re not quite ready to dive into yet another rewatch, we’ve put together the perfect list of shows to ease your heartache. Grab a Cosmopolitan and settle in.

© Alamy Stock Photo Girls (2012–2017) Arguably Lena Dunham’s pièce de résistance (though we loved Too Much), her striking TV debut Girls delves deep into the messy, raw lives of four young women navigating their twenties in New York City. It’s a grittier, millennial dose of female camaraderie and self-discovery that will fill the Sex and the City-sized void in your heart with sharp wit and real emotion.



© Disney General Entertainment Con Desperate Housewives (2004–2012) The Eva Longoria-led suburban dramedy delivers dramatic twists and juicy scandals, underpinned by strong arcs of female friendship. While ‘Wisteria Lane’ is a far cry from the streets of Manhattan, the housewives bring Carrie Bradshaw glam to the suburbs in a Stepford Wives-esque mix of polished perfection and underlying darkness.



© Netflix Insecure (2016–2021) Created by and starring Issa Rae, alongside Yvonne Orji, Insecure offers a fresh, vibrant take on friendship and dating in LA’s Black community. Their candid, often hilarious struggles are reminiscent of the heartfelt honesty that Sex and the City fans adore, set against the sun-soaked backdrop of the West Coast.



© Alamy Stock Photo Broad City (2024–2019) Perfectly capturing the unbridled chaos of city life, Broad City is the perfect cure for viewers wanting to stay in the Big Apple. Starring Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson as two twenty-something best friends, the show is a zanier version of Sex and the City while capturing the same fun-loving spirit fans love.



© Alamy Stock Photo Younger (2015–2021) Darren Star knows what he’s doing – the Sex and the City creator is also the mastermind behind Younger, a stylish tale of reinvention and dating in New York City’s publishing world. Centering on Liza Miller, a 40-year-old recent divorcée, its glamour and romantic escapades make it the ideal follow up to its predecessor.



© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images The Bold Type (2017–2021) In true Carrie fashion, the heroine trio of The Bold Type are three aspiring journalists at a glossy NYC magazine, juggling career ambitions and relationships. Inspired by the life of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan Joanna Coles, who serves as executive producer of the series, The Bold Type is just the right balance of realism and glamorous romcom spirit.

© Alamy Stock Photo Uncoupled (2022) Another gem from Darren Star, Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as a newly-single Manhattanite navigating the city’s gay dating scene after his long-term partner walks out on him. With all the heart and wit of Sex and the City, the show is well worth a watch if you can get past the fact it was, after efforts to save it, cancelled after one season.

