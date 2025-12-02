Netflix star breaks silence on 'crippling' brain damage

We're two days into December, which means many of us are already delving deep into Netflix's ever-expanding chest of festive films. The latest on our 'recently watched' list is A Merry Little Ex-mas, a nostalgic romp starring two 90s icons – Melissa Joan Hart and Alicia Silverstone, alongside Goldie Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, and presenter Jameela Jamil. Watch the trailer below for a taste...

WATCG: See the trailer for Netflix's A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Despite the star-studded cast, we were captivated most by Pierson Fodé, a lesser-known actor who plays Alicia Silverstone's enthusiastic love interest, Chet. Eagle-eyed viewers will also have spotted the six-foot-four actor in The Wrong Paris, alongside Miranda Cosgrove.

© Courtesy of Netflix Pierson Fode appears to be in good shape - pictured here in A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Though he appears the picture of health, perfectly chiselled and incredibly muscular, the 34-year-old has been open about the health struggles he has contended with in recent years, including "insurmountable" back pain and a dangerous brain injury which saw him lose six months of his life.

Pierson Fodé's brain injury

Pierson explained on the Hinesights Podcast that he became unwell in 2018 with a sinus infection and was prescribed antibiotics, which he said made him feel "weird" and "way worse" than before

It transpired he was allergic to the antibiotic, which he says, "caused inflammation and swelling in my brain, which caused seizures, blackouts, arrhythmia," leading the star to lose six months of his life from his memory.

He continued: "You and I could be having a conversation, and I would start panicking because I'd reset in the middle of the conversation. I'd forget where I was, who I was talking to. All my short-term memory just left. And then my long-term memories just started slowly peeling back over the next month to three months. To the point where I would look in the mirror, and I couldn't figure out who the guy was in the mirror."

After he failed to recognise one of his best friends, Pierson was prompted by his pal to consult his neurologist, who he'd been working with for chronic insomnia for four years, who identified that the seizures and memory loss were linked to the antibiotics.

© Marni Grossman/Netflix Pierson steals the show in Merry Ex-Mas

Pierson's recovery

Thankfully, the Netflix star has made an almost full recovery, but still suffers from memory loss from that time. "Once we got the swelling under control, the antibiotic was fully out of my system, I got back on a really intense health kick of trying to get my brain and body back in order."

The star says he underwent cognitive behavioural therapy and tried to get his sleep back in order, as well as going for a fasted run in the morning, which he says "increases your brain-derived neurotrophic factor by 20 to 40" which helps stimulate new neural growth.

He said cold showers help to jump-start his system, as well as supplementing fish oils, such as omega-3s to help his brain to repair and recover. Pierson also revealed that the supplement creatine helps, adding: "Every single day I [push] myself to do something hard and difficult to challenge my brain."

© Diyah Pera/Netflix Pierson Fodé as Trey in The Wrong Paris

Career impact

During his recovery, Pierson considered walking away from his career in acting, citing that the depression and anxiety were "crippling", sharing: "I was like a vegetable, a high-functioning vegetable. I just could see things and operate, but there wasn't a whole lot going on behind my eyes outside the panic."

Seven years on, while Pierson hasn't regained his memory from that time, he is able to fully embrace his career and works hard to maintain his health, doing 50 push ups every day and eating well, though due to a previous back injury, the star has a metal plate cage and four pins inside his back which he says is "causing insurmountable pain most days," making it "very very hard" for him to train as he would like to.

That said, he says he is "optimistic" for the future, which undoubtedly includes a glittering career if he continues on his current trajectory.