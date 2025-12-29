The 7 most surprising ways to strengthen family bonds in 2026, according to experts

As 2025 draws to a close, you may already be looking ahead to the New Year and setting goals that you would like to achieve in 2026. If bonding with your family is on your vision board, you're in luck; we called in an array of parenting experts and psychotherapists to share the best - and most unexpected - ways to strengthen family ties.

From turning everyday chores into a time for meaningful conversation to learning new skills together, read on for all the inspiration you need.

How to bond with your family

You may think that you need lots of time together or special events such as holidays and days out to bond with your family and make memories together, but as these experts show, some of the most special moments can come from simple everyday tasks, and simply being more intentional about the time you spend together. This is something we could all benefit from in our fast-paced, digital world.

Best ways to bond with your family

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Wondering how to bond with your family in the New Year? We've got you covered with these expert recommendations

I asked some experts, including family therapists, coaches and psychotherapists, to share their suggestions on the best ways to bond with your family in 2026 - and some of their answers may surprise you.

Create a homemade photo booth

"A homemade photo booth creates connection by inviting families to play with identity, humour, and creativity, all while making memories you can literally look back on. In a world saturated with polished images, this kind of low-pressure, silly photo-making helps families relax and be themselves," says Fiona Yassin, the founder and international clinical director at The Wave Clinic, and a child, adolescent and family psychotherapist.

"It also gives children and adults permission to be playful together, which can strengthen bonds more than structured family time. The photos often become cherished keepsakes, and not because they’re perfect, but because they capture genuine moments of togetherness."

How to do it: Set up a corner of the room with a plain wall or sheet as a backdrop. Add hats, scarves, glasses, costumes, or handmade props. Use a phone on a timer, a selfie stick or a tripod. Take turns choosing poses and let everyone have a go at directing the shot.

Learn a new skill together

Learning a new skill for everyone can be a great bonding exercise to share with your family. "Examples include a new language, recipe, sport, or activity that is new to everyone. Take a sewing class together! Learn how to create bonsai!" says Ciara Bogdanovic, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Owner and Founder at Sagebrush Psychotherapy.

"Learning something new together creates connection because it requires vulnerability. When no one is the expert, the playing field is levelled, there are no power dynamics, and all family members are equals. Families get to practice working through frustration, mistakes, and problem-solving together. Shared beginner status invites mutual encouragement instead of correction."

Take family walks

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Getting out for walks together, whether you talk or not, can help your relationship

Parenting coach Randi Crawford said going for family walks after dinner has been "life-changing" for her family, and is now something she recommends to all of her clients - but don't put too much pressure on it. "This doesn’t need to be some Pinterest version of family time. You don’t need to set a timer and insist that both kids go every time. You take what you can get when you can get it with whichever kid is available. This is not a grill sesh, it’s a chill sesh!" the parenting coach says.

"Trust me, if they want to talk, and you are willing to listen, the floodgates will open. I hope you and your family can make time for this in the New Year, because it will give you a different lens on spending time outdoors altogether!"

Host a family vision board session

Setting goals together can be a positive way to look forward to the year ahead and all of the things you'd like to achieve, or the memories you hope to share together. "This is a fun New Year’s Day activity for your family. As your vision takes shape on the board, you are sharing communal supplies and resources. There may be a conversation which fosters a connection. At the end of the session, each family member can 'present' their board.

"At that moment, family members are learning something new about each other – what matters to them, what ignites them, who they want to become in the world," says Carol Muleta, a certified parent educator, parenting coach, speaker, and host of The Parenting 411 Podcast.

"Parents learn what's in the hearts and minds of their children. Children get to see their parents in a new light, as people who have dreams and aspirations just like they do. This exercise also informs everyone about how they can support other family members to help them on the path to accomplishing their vision. Family members can also discover synergies and craft a larger family vision during this interactive process."

Turn dish duty into conversation time

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Even everyday chores such as doing the washing up can be an opportunity to strengthen your relationship with your family

Meanwhile, Ann Dooley, a certified connection-based parenting coach and the creator of the Dooley Method, says that some of our most memorable family moments often happen within everyday routines.

"Dishwashing, loading, or unloading can become a consistent time to connect. Parents can model openness by sharing something that happened during their day, which helps children learn how to reflect and communicate," she says.

"To give kids a sense of control while doing something they may resist, let them choose the music to play during dish time or be in charge of filling the sink with bubbles. Starting the conversation with, 'You know something really funny that happened to me today?' is a simple way to get their attention and draw them in."

Play games together

"For families, old-school activities can bring everyone back into the present. These simple, low-tech moments get people off their digital devices and into interacting, laughing, and being together," says Colette Jane Fehr, a psychotherapist and author of The Cost of Quiet: How to Have the Hard Conversations That Create Secure, Lasting Love.

Her suggestions include playing charades or board games or completing puzzles together. "When a family sits down together and works on a puzzle, each person should focus on a particular section and then bring it together to complete the puzzle," she says.

"This works because it is a good reminder of how the family dynamic must work in real life, with everyone doing their part for the betterment of everyone involved. I also like this one because it doesn’t involve any technology and people make real connections."

Bond through music

Introducing each other to your favourite artists and bonding through music can also be a great family activity, according to Colette. "Music builds emotional attunement. When families build playlists together, whether for road trips, for winding down or for celebrating a big achievement, everyone feels represented and understood. It opens conversations around mood, identity and values. It also brings laughter with parents and kids not always understanding what the other sees in their taste of songs," she says.