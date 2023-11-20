The TUI Black Friday sale extravaganza is here! Here's how to save up to £250 on your next holiday

Black Friday is traditionally a great time to grab a bargain and tick off those big-ticket items you’ve had your eye on all year. And nothing gets more big ticket than a holiday, probably one of the things you’ll spend the most money on each year. Which makes Black Friday one of the best times to book ahead and save on your next holiday, whether it’s a long-haul trip or a package holiday with the kids.

Last year saw big savings on TUI, and this year, you’ll be pleased to hear that they’ve made their Black Friday travel sale for 2023 even bigger and better with eight days of deductions across TUI for bookings up to April 2025. That includes money off package holidays (up to £250), Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruise holidays, plus flights too. I’m using Black Friday as a time to book ahead for my family’s holidays next year, including half-term breaks and a cheeky trip with friends in January. And the deals include January holidays, so you can get a Christmassy, festive break booked to keep the celebrations going, or a ski trip to take in the slopes.

What’s included in the TUI Black Friday sale

We’ll break it down for you because there’s quite a few different types of holidays included, with different savings.

Package and all-inclusive holidays

TUI’s Black Friday code can be used on all-inclusive breaks, from Spain to St Lucia, or city breaks. The deals are also available on city breaks, whether it’s to visit a European city or for a weekend jaunt to New York. The deals will be available until Cyber Monday on 27 November, with savings of up to £250 off per booking on TUI package holidays. Discount codes will be valid on holidays departing between 1 January 2024 up until 30 April 2025. Use code BLKFRI on the selected holidays to get the deal.

Cruise deals

Not missing out the water babies, TUI’s customers can save up to an extra £300 on selected Marella Cruises. These cruises include holidays around the Mediterranean, exploring the South of France or the ruins of Pompeii, and cruises around the Caribbean Sea. Marella Cruises has a huge selection of cruises with discounts available on sailings departing between 1 January 2024 – 30 April 2025.

River cruises

Looking for something a little different? Save up to £200 on selected TUI River Cruises departing between 24 March – 28 October 2024 with code BFRIVER. TUI’s River Cruises sail to 55 destinations, from Germany to Egypt, and only take a maximum of 155 guests at any time – plus it’s adults-only. Included in your package are flights, transfers, three meals with drinks a day, and a luggage allowance.

Flights

If it’s just a flight you’re looking to book, take advantage of TUI’s 10% web discount on all return flights, including to TUI’s most popular destinations the Canary Islands, Florida and Morocco.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner TUI. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.