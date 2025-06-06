Taraji P. Henson's life off-screen from high school sweetheart's tragic death to famous son

Taraji P. Henson is an Oscar nominated actress best known for her unforgettable role as Cookie Lyon on Empire. She's twice been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people. And she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But her life off screen is just as exciting.

High school sweetheart's tragic death

Born and raised in Washington, D.C, Taraji always dreamed of acting. She studied drama at Howard University. In 1994, while in college, she gave birth to her son, Marcell. His dad, William LaMarr Johnson, is Taraji's high school sweetheart. The two had a volatile relationship – Taraji has spoken about the domestic violence she experienced during their time together – the two remained connected as parents.

In 2003, during their separation, William was murdered in Washington, D.C.

"My son's father was suddenly taken, murdered, when he was 9 and I didn't know how to tell him that," Taraji shared during her Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji. "I couldn't tell him he was murdered."

Taraji was devastated by Williams' death. She called it a parent's worst nightmare and initially told Marcell his dad "died in an accident." When Marcell eventually learned the truth, the two turned to therapy together, which was a healing journey that inspired Taraji's future advocacy work.

Taraji's son Marcell

Marcell Johnson looked "just like his daddy" when he was born, Taraji remembered in her memoir Around the Way Girl. He grew up with a single mom, and even attended her graduation from Howard University.

"I will always remember taking my son across the stage. He was dancing in my arms like he knew what was going on," Taraji said during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony speech.

The two moved to Los Angeles so Taraji could pursue her dream of acting. And thank goodness they did. Taraji built a legendary career with roles in Baby Boy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hidden Figures, and The Color Purple.

Marcell followed his own creative path releasing his EP: The Dikembe EP in 2015 and later walking the runway during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Entrepreneurship and Advocacy

Taraji advocacy work is deeply personal. After her son approached her about the death of his father, Taraji knew they needed help.

"I started looking for [a therapist]," she told Michelle Obama on IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson. "And when I couldn't find anyone who looked like us, because I got to get my son to open up to someone and he's not going to feel right if the person doesn't feel familiar."

She continued: "Something has to be done here."

That's when she launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which focuses on mental health awareness and support within the African American community. Taraji also discusses mental health on her Facebook Watch series and works to bring her whole person to each of her characters.

Taraji is starring in the upcoming film Straw directed by Tyler Perry. The film follows a single mother whose "world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter," according to a summary of the film. We're sure the film will showcase Taraji's signature blend of strength and vulnerability.