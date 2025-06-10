King Charles pictured using walking stick in rare off-duty moment

King Charles caused a stir among royal watchers in May when he attended two events in a row, relying on a walking stick.

The monarch used an ornate walking stick to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, however, as HELLO! reported, his reliance on the walking aid was not a cause for concern.

Instead, the intricate stick acted as a traditional country fair walking stick, rather than a walking aid. If you take a close look at the photos of His Majesty at the two outdoor events, you'll see the King's walking stick reaches to his chest, meaning it is more style-focused than for support.

If a stick is for support, it should be held at hand height, with the correct height of a walking stick vital for preserving the health of the owner.

© Getty Images King Charles with his stick at the Windsor Horse Trials

However, during an off-duty outing in Lancashire on Monday, which saw the King visit a pub in the countryside, His Royal Highness was seen using a stick once more, suggesting that he needs it for support rather than style, as previously thought.

King Charles' low-key outing

King Charles' day out on Monday saw him visit The Inn at Whitewell, which calls itself "an old-fashioned rural inn in the heart of the Forest of Bowland."

One week ago, the inn revealed it would be closed the following Monday for "a private event," then, following the King's visit, they announced that they'd had a very important visitor.

Alongside a photo of the King, walking stick in hand, the inn wrote: "Sorry, we were closed today but we had an amazing visitor at Whitewell."

© Getty Images King Charles with a walking stick at Chelsea Flower Show

Followers of the pub were quick to rush to the comments section, noting what an excellent choice the King had made in his lunch establishment, with many querying if he had the fish pie – a local favourite at the eatery.

Interestingly, King Charles has long been known not to eat lunch on public engagements. A midday meal, according to the King, is a luxury he cannot afford when coupled with his busy and demanding work schedule.

The King's distaste for eating lunch even became one of his most talked about attributes and was formally acknowledged by Clarence House in a list of 70 facts released for the King's (formerly Prince Charles) 70th birthday. Without explanation, number 20 on the list is: "The Prince does not eat lunch."

© WireImage King Charles famously doesn't eat lunch

We wonder if he made a special exception for his Monday night out.