Why King Charles is now using a walking stick

King Charles has been a busy man over the last few days.

Saturday saw the monarch attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show, while on Monday, he attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

His Majesty appeared to be having a whale of a time, chatting animatedly with his younger brother, Prince Edward, at the equestrian event, while Monday saw the monarch enjoy a chinwag with David Beckham.

Royal watchers were enamoured with the King's style at both events, calling him "elegant" and "suave" in his stylish suits, with many commenters mentioning the 76-year-old's use of a walking stick at both engagements.

© Max Mumby King Charles and Prince Edward at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

King Charles' walking stick

© Getty Images King Charles at the Windsor Horse Show At the Royal Windsor Horse Show, King Charles stepped out with an ornate walking stick, complete with an intricate curled handle.

© Getty Images King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show At the Chelsea Flower Show, His Majesty used a walking stick made from an actual tree branch – a nod to his green-fingered ways and the fact he was attending a garden-centric event, perhaps.



© Getty Images King Charles with a stick in 2024 Fans of the King raised concerns at his use of a stick, as it was something his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, began relying on later in her life when her mobility was compromised, but HELLO! has been reassured that the King's choice of accessory is simply that - a traditional country fair walking stick, rather than a walking aid.

© Getty Images King Charles with a stick in 2008 If you take a close look at the photos, you'll see the King's walking stick reaches to his chest, meaning it is more style-focused than for support.

© Getty King Charles with a stick in 1998 Having the correct height of walking stick is vital for preserving the health of the owner. If a stick is for support, it should be held at hand height. "The top of the handle of the walking stick should be the same height as the wrist bone," says The Blue Badge Co, which makes accessories (including walking sticks) for people with disabilities.

© Getty King Charles with a stick in 2002 A walking stick that is the wrong height can cause back and shoulder problems, as well as uncomfortable joint pain, not what the King needs, with his busy schedule.

Using a walking stick

On why the royal might rely on a stick, The Blue Badge Co explains: "A walking stick can relieve pressure on painful joints and can improve your balance.

"However, used incorrectly, a walking stick or cane could increase your risk of having a fall and may lead to injuring another area of your body," they continue.

As noted, King Charles' recent walking sticks were likely ornamental, so we needn't worry about the height!