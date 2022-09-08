Who is the Queen's doctor? All you need to know about Professor Sir Huw Thomas Her Majesty is currently under medical supervision

Concern has been spreading around the nation since Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen is currently under "medical supervision" after doctors became worried about her health.

Her Majesty has some of the best healthcare in the world, and her official physician is Professor Sir Huw Thomas, who also served as the Head of the Medical Household since 2014. Sir Huw was born in 1958, and previously worked at St Mark's Hospital in London, before he was appointed as a physician to the Queen in 2005.

WATCH: Learn about the Queen's health over the years

Sir Huw was knighted in the 2021 Honours List and was bestowed with the Insignia of a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Speaking after his knighthood, he said: "It's been a busy couple of years in this role, so I feel very grateful to have been recognised for my service to date.

"You very much become part of that organisation and become the personal doctor to the principal people in it, who are patients just like other patients."

The physician has also been responsible for the delivery of some of the younger members of the royal family, serving on the medical team when the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues recently

Sir Huw has been present through of the monarch's recent medical issues, and he was responsible for treating her when she came down with COVID-19 earlier this year.

During a virtual hospital meeting in April, the Queen opened up about how the virus had affected her, saying: "It [Covid] does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?"

The Queen has since been joined by her children and grandchildren, as members of the royal family headed to Balmoral following the news.

