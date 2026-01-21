'Tired' Katie Couric, 69, reveals health update from her hospital bed in new post

Katie Couric, 69, took to her social media to update her followers on her health journey.

The TV star shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed, as she smiled for the camera alongside her nurse. She explained that she was undergoing a colonoscopy and urged everyone "45 or over to please get screened."

© Instagram Katie gave a health update

The journalist went on to warn her followers of symptoms, and family connections that are important to heed.

She shared: "And because there has been a very scary increase in cases among younger people, please be aware of symptoms: unexplained weight loss, change in bowel habits, blood in stools or toilet bowl, [and] bloating. If you have a family history (first line relative) you need to get screened 10 years before that family member was diagnosed!!!!"

© Jamie McCarthy She underwent a colonoscopy

Katie may be recovering from her screening, however, she is passionate into diving headfirst into understanding why more and more young people have symptoms, after she rests up.

The reporter added: "Scientists are trying to figure out why this is happening and there are many theories…I can do another interview about this if you'd like. Right now, I'm too tired, thirsty and hungry to go into details, but needless to say, it's incredibly upsetting. Wish me luck and please talk to your doctor if you haven't been screened."

Katie continued: "P.S. my doctor @spencerzacharymom is the absolute best. She runs the Monahan Center at @weillcornell named after Jay. I will be in good hands! This song [in my post] is called "Up to my Elbows." Anyone have a better idea????"

© Getty Images Katie warned others to get screened too

She concluded her post by wishing her husband John Molner a happy birthday and wrote: "And speaking of wishes. It's Molner's b-day but let’s save that for a different post! Okay, Couric out. (Literally)," with a heart emoji.

Katie's post garnered loads of commentary, including one from Deborah Roberts who wrote: "I know both of these smiling faces. Thanks for the reminder @katiecouric.

Another person added: "You are a constant reminder of how and why we must be proactive in prioritizing our health. Sending you love, my friend."

© FilmMagic She wished her husband a happy birthday too

Other followers focused on Katie's recovery with one person writing: "Sending you lots of fluids, food and love once you're done with the procedure," and another fan adding: "Well done! And it's the best nap ever!"

The journalist has also been a powerful advocate for people who have been diagnosed with different forms of cancer for the past two decades.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Her first husband Jay Monahan passed away from colon cancer in 1998 and her sister Emily passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2000.