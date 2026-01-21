Full extent of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour illness inadvertently revealed

During her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift seemed invincible. Throughout the 149-show run, the 36-year-old didn't miss even one show due to sickness.

The only minor mention of ill health was during her show in Edinburgh when Taylor riffed on her song "I can do it with a broken heart", changing the lyrics to "I can do it with a sniffly nose."

Since the tour wrapped, Taylor has spoken openly about being unwell, telling Stephen Colbert: "I had stomach flu multiple times during the tour."

© Getty Images Taylor was rarely openly unwell on the Eras Tour

She also famously damaged her hand during one of her under-the-stage quick changes, returning to the stage with her skin ripped off her palm – an ailment she references in the Eras Tour documentary on Disney +, released in December last year.

While Taylor shared these illnesses and injuries herself, more details have inadvertently come to light about her tour ailments –through court documents from the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni court case.

Text message conversations between Taylor and Blake, who have been friends for over a decade, saw Taylor tell Blake in December 2024, days before the end of her tour: " I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life."

© GC Images Blake and Taylor have been friends for many years

Blake replied, sympathising, and revealed the illness Taylor battled with on the world tour: "I'm excited for you to be done with suitcases, constant sinus infections and torn up kneecaps. So close."

The Eras Tour flu

Taylor wasn't the only person who became unwell during her mammoth stadium tour. A phenomenon dubbed the "Swiftie flu" and the "Era flu" hit fans after attending. A Reddit thread was rife with complaints, with one fan writing: "I ended up hospitalised because of influenza type A! It’s no joke, people. I’ve never felt this weak." Another added: "I am SUFFERING! Started feeling a bit of a sore throat on Wednesday and then had the worst cough of my life, had to get an inhaler prescribed!"

Taylor's tour preparation

Taylor's strength and stamina throughout the tour are likely due in part to the intense preparation she put into getting fit for the tour.

Reflecting on her commitment to touring, Taylor shared with Time magazine: "I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly.

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana Taylor Swift worked out intensely to be fit for tour

Her training routine included daily treadmill sessions where she would run while singing the entire Eras setlist, running for fast songs and jogging or walking quickly for slower songs.

This was complemented by a strength, conditioning, and weights programme at her gym, Dogpound in New York, and three months of dance lessons.

On top of her dedicated pre-tour regime, during the show run, Taylor admitted that on her days off, she recovered by staying in bed, only leaving to get a snack.

Here's hoping she's managed to cram in plenty of rest days since wrapping the tour!