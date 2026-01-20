How to work out like a celebrity in 2026, according to Mel B and Ellie Goulding's fitness coach

As awards season kicks off in Hollywood and A-listers pose on red carpets in beautiful ballgowns and dapper suits, there is one question on everyone's lips - how do they all look so good?

With the new year rolling around and promises of mammoth changes and glow-ups hitting social media feeds, we are all looking for a little help to reinvent the wheel and start 2026 off with a healthy bang.

Cue the celebrity personal trainers and fitness experts. Helping the likes of Ellie Goulding, Mel B, Christine Lampard, Sheridan Smith and royals across the world stay in shape, this exclusive cohort of professionals carry the secret to being red-carpet ready every day.

That's why we asked them to break down the workouts favoured by celebrities and royals for 2026, so we can sweat like the rich and famous, one yoga pose and squat at a time.

Which workouts are really taking off for 2026?

Whether you are usually a Pilates princess or a fan of the weight rack, the main goal for 2026 is to get stronger and support your long-term health.

Things like reformer Pilates and lifting weights to protect muscle mass in the era of weight loss jabs are becoming increasingly popular among celebrities and royals alike. "Muscle wasting", otherwise known as sarcopenia, is a side effect of rapid weight loss from these drugs, particularly GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Trainer to the stars and founder of Roar Fitness, Sarah Lindsay is a three-time British speed skating Olympian and has worked with an impressive roster of celebrity clients, including Mel B, Nick Grimshaw and Pixie Lott. She shared the workouts she'll be guiding her A-list clients through in 2026.

Sarah exclusively told HELLO!: "The rise of weight training cannot be ignored. People have known for a long time now that they need to do weight training for strength, stability, metabolism and fat loss.

"I hate to say it, but with so many people using fat loss injections, the rate of muscle loss is significant and doctors are telling everyone that they need to lift weights to protect their muscle mass, strength, bone density and longevity."

She continued: "Also, Pilates is really having its moment. Again, there are so many different studios, online classes and apps - so lots to choose from."

Aimee Victoria Long is a trainer to A-listers and members of royal families around the world. She agreed with Sarah and added: "In 2026, Pilates in all formats is still truly having a moment and that’s not just gym talk, it’s reflected in the fitness landscape.

"With a wave of hot and infrared Pilates studios popping up across London, more people are discovering the benefits of low-impact, high-reward movement. For most of my celebrity clients, reformer Pilates remains the go-to choice consistently, thanks to its ability to build strength, enhance posture, increase flexibility, and support long-term joint health."

© FilmMagic Sarah Lindsay has trained the likes of singer Ellie Goulding

Which workouts are being ditched by celebrities and royals?

While low-impact, targeted movement is all the rage, traditional cardio blasts and exercising until you can no longer move your body are being left behind, and quite frankly, I'm not mad about this departure! It's bye-bye HIIT and hello mind-body fitness.

Sarah explained: "I am not anti-cardio as such, but extensive cardio to create a calorie deficit is over. If you want to run a marathon, then of course you need to work up those miles, but cardio with no periodisation or proper plan is only asking for muscle loss and injuries. Train different areas of your fitness with varying intensities. More isn't always better!"

Weighing in, fellow fitness expert Aimee added: "What we’re seeing across both elite and everyday circles is a shift away from workouts that push the body to the extreme but aren’t enjoyable.

"Many celebs are consciously ditching high-intensity programmes they don’t love, especially those that result in burnout, pain, or injury. Instead, the emphasis is on longevity and practices you can sustain year-round: Pilates, mobility work, mindful strength training, and balanced conditioning."

She concluded: "So while once-trend darlings like endless HIIT circuits and crash-style bootcamp programmes haven’t disappeared entirely, they are definitely taking a backseat among A-listers who prioritise longevity and overall well-being over gruelling, short-lived trends."

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Sheridan Smith has also worked with celebrity fitness trainers to maintain her health

A-lister routines to follow that will kick-start your health in 2026

The celebs have spoken and it is officially time to buy yourself a yoga mat so you can headstand like Dua Lipa and order some hand weights to tone up like Victoria Beckham. But whose approach is most effective, and which one should we all try first this year?

Sarah said: "I love the strong goal. It's so much more positive and empowering than training because you don't like certain body parts. The body will follow if you focus on performance instead. Women like J-Lo (Jennifer Lopez), Halle Berry and Jessica Biel know the benefits of lifting weights and are living proof that it doesn't make you bulky!"

"A routine I often recommend, inspired by the way many of my celebrity clients blend structure and sustainability, includes a holistic mix of Pilates, strength, cardio, and mobility," Aimee revealed.

She continued: "The key is balance: you want to build strength, support heart health, maintain flexibility, and protect your body long-term."

© Instagram Victoria Beckham had added weight training to her workouts

The wellness expert shared a sample week of celeb-approved workouts for HELLO! readers, which included:

Pilates (reformer or mat) - 2-3 sessions/week: Focus on core strength, alignment, and mindful movement. These sessions form the backbone of your routine and help create a foundation for every other workout.

- 2-3 sessions/week: Focus on core strength, alignment, and mindful movement. These sessions form the backbone of your routine and help create a foundation for every other workout. Strength training - 2 sessions/week: Structured but not excessive, think functional movements targeting all major muscle groups. Celebrities I work with love compound moves (squats, deadlifts, push/pull variations) with a focus on quality over quantity.

- 2 sessions/week: Structured but not excessive, think functional movements targeting all major muscle groups. Celebrities I work with love compound moves (squats, deadlifts, push/pull variations) with a focus on quality over quantity. Cardio - 2-3 sessions/week: Keep it enjoyable, brisk walks, cycling, or light run intervals. The goal is heart health without overtaxing the nervous system, steady and sustainable beats maxed-out all-out.

- 2-3 sessions/week: Keep it enjoyable, brisk walks, cycling, or light run intervals. The goal is heart health without overtaxing the nervous system, steady and sustainable beats maxed-out all-out. Mobility & recovery - Daily short sessions (10-20 min): Gentle stretching, foam rolling, and joint mobility help reduce soreness and improve performance across all workouts.