Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah addresses body dysmorphia and recovery in candid birthday message

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, has been incredibly honest with fans online about her years-long journey with an eating disorder and her mental health, also going public with her autism diagnosis in 2023.

On Monday, February 2, the day before her 32nd birthday, she looked back on her journey with her body and appearance with a photo shared from her party in 2020.

Tallulah Willis shared a throwback to her birthday celebration in 2020

In the snap, she wore a pastel green gown with ruffled layers and a lace bodice, with her hair slicked back and a smokey eye, standing in the kitchen of her home. "My birthday is tomorrow and here is a VERY Aquarius photo from 2020," she penned in her caption.

"I didn't want to put pressure on myself to post a current cutie face card and/or body pic bc I want to silence any body dysmorphia on my special day," Tallulah continued. "Recovery looks different for everyone, today it's showing myself that there's nothing wrong with being softer and curvier now, and that the green dress girl was also lovable!"

© Instagram "CLUB 32" she wrote alongside a photo to mark her actual 32nd birthday

"I love you all," she sweetly concluded. "Stay the course. Ps if you remember this kitchen I love you even more." For her actual birthday the day after, she took to Instagram with a baby photo of herself staring straight into the camera, and simply wrote beside it: "CLUB 32."

Her mom Demi sweetly took to her own Instagram page with a collection of throwback baby photos of Tallulah mixed with present ones that contrasted. "Then and now…," the Oscar-nominated star captioned them.

"She may no longer fit in my arms or need me to put on her lipstick but she will always be my sweet baby girl! Happy birthday," on which Tallulah sweetly commented: "I love you my mama!!! I'll always fit in your hands."

The entire Moore-Willis family remains incredibly close, despite the nearly three decades that have passed since Demi and Bruce's divorce. Demi and her three daughters are also now close with his new wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

That family bond was on full display when at the age of 29, Tallulah received an autism diagnosis. And at the 2024 Autism Speaks Gala in Los Angeles, she exclusively told us how her family supported her through the journey.

"The diagnosis gave me permission to not have to fight through things all the time and be super brave," she told HELLO!. "I would say that particularly with my sisters [Rumer and Scout], they have encouraged me to ask for what I need in situations where I am more used to masking."

© Getty Images The entire Moore-Willis family members are incredibly close

On being honored at the Gala, which she called "surreal," Tallulah commented: "At first I kind of thought, 'Wow, what have I done? Have I really done enough?' But I think what I'm doing, and what I continue to hope to do, is create more dialogue, particularly around people who were diagnosed late in life, and I love being a part of the turning of the dial."